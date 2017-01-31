I am pleased that more funding for education is finally being discussed seriously. But I can't help take issue with the flawed reasoning some lawmakers are using to not act.

For example, they like to say, "Washington, D.C., spends the most on education, and we wouldn't want their outcomes." Nobody in Utah is asking to spend more than every other state. In fact, it would take $2.9 billion a year just to get to the national average. Utah is different than D.C., but effective education still requires adequate funding.

Legislators also like to pat themselves on the back for increases to the education budget. But that doesn't deduct the cost of inflation or new student growth. The Utah Foundation said that the majority of recent funding has simply gone to maintain existing needs and not provide new tools to our children.

Instead of searching for reasons to not support Utah teachers and students, lawmakers need to work together and find some common-sense consensus. The public is waiting.

Starla Mehaffey

Draper