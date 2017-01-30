TAYLORSVILLE — Bruin Arena at Salt Lake Community College was packed to capacity Monday, not to see the defending-national champion SLCC men’s basketball team or for the NBA D-League’s Salt Lake City Stars, but to cheer on those who make cheering a sport.
Utah Cheer Club Sport held its fifth annual state competition with representation from 57 of the organization’s 62 squads. This year, the turnout and level of competition raised the bar to new heights.
“We are so excited about how far we’ve come in just five years," said Lori Rupp, director for Utah Cheer Club Sport. "It was a packed house.”
Cheerleading does not fall under the umbrella of the UHSAA and is considered a club-sport. With the squads being expected to participate at all of its school’s sporting events, finding time to gather together for an in-state competition can be difficult, but Rupp said she was pleased with how it all worked out.
Below are the results of the competition, including All-State and Coach of the Year recognitions that were awarded for the first time this year. Junior high schools were also invited to compete.
2017 Utah State Cheer Competition
FINAL RESULTS
Division
Category
Place
School
3A
SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE
2nd
Bear River
1st
Richfield
4A
SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE
2nd
Bountiful
1st
Woods Cross
5A
SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE
1st
Herriman
3A
SONGLEADING/POM
2nd
Snow Canyon
1st
Richfield
4A
SONGLEADING/POM
3rd
Skyline
2nd
Hillcrest
1st
Wasatch
5A
SONGLEADING/POM
2nd
Viewmont
1st
Taylorsville
3A
SIDELINE/TIMEOUT CHEER
2nd
Bear River
1st
Snow Canyon
4A
SIDELINE/TIMEOUT CHEER
1st
Bountiful
3A
SCHOOL/FIGHT SONG
1st
Snow Canyon
4A
SCHOOL/FIGHT SONG
1st
Bountiful
5A
SCHOOL/FIGHT SONG
1st
Copper Hills
3A
VARSITY ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER
3rd
Snow Canyon
2nd
Desert Hills
1st
Morgan
3A
VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER
1st
Juab
4A
JV ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER
2nd
Corner Canyon JV
1st
Skyridge JV
4A
VARSITY ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER
3rd
Skyridge
2nd
Bountiful
1st
Woods Cross
4A
VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER
3rd
Box Elder
2nd
Bonneville
1st
Hillcrest
5A
JV ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER
2nd
Copper Hills JV
1st
Riverton JV
5A
JV CO-ED SHOW CHEER
1st
Bingham JV
5A
VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER NON-TUMBLING
1st
Granger
5A
VARSITY ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER
3rd
Weber
2nd
Davis
1st
Bingham
5A
VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER
3rd
Kearns
2nd
Taylorsville
1st
Riverton
JR/MIDDLE
SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE
1st
Mont Harmon Middle
2A
SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE
1st
South Sevier
1A
SONGLEADING/POM
1st
Tintic
JR/MIDDLE
SHOW CHEER
3rd
Mont Harmon Middle
2nd
NORTH LAYTON JR
1st
West Point Junior
1A
VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER NON-TUMBLING
2nd
Merit Academy
1st
Tintic
2A
VARSITY ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER
1st
Beaver
2A
VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER
3rd
American Leadership
2nd
Summit Academy
1st
North Summit
2A 2017 Coach of the Year: Stephanie Chingas, American Leadership Academy
3A 2017 Coach of the Year: Lindy Spencer, Richfield
4A 2017 Coach of the Year: Ciera Stanley, Skyridge
5A 2017 Coach of the Year: Amber Thomas, Bingham
ALL-STATE TEAMS
2A
Kodi McKinlay, North Sevier
3A
Hailey Ence, Snow Canyon
Aspen Hickman, Snow Canyon
Kamryn Remund, Snow Canyon
Bailey Holt, Snow Canyon
Hailey Green, Morgan
Alyssa Vigil, Carbon
Mykell Barney, Carbon
Kalieb Brandley, Ben Lomond
Jayden Martin, Ben Lomond
4A
Rylie Anderson, Skyridge
Quin Bevington Clark, Skyridge
Ashlyn Draper, Salem Hills
McKynlee Wilson, Salem Hills
Addie Ware, Corner Canyon
Madi Brown, Corner Canyon
Kayla Sharp, Corner Canyon
Taylor Mcrae, Corner Canyon
Mikayla Kershaw, Hillcrest
Bre Lonnecker, Bountiful
Addy Wersland, Bountiful
5A
Rian Haslam, Riverton
Katie Wallace, Riverton
Kylie Wilcox, Riverton
Luc Douglas, Riverton
Alexis Jones, Riverton
Sam Arens, Riverton
Amelia Henderson, Riverton
Jackson Musselman, Riverton
Kaden Watt, Riverton