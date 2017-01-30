TAYLORSVILLE — Bruin Arena at Salt Lake Community College was packed to capacity Monday, not to see the defending-national champion SLCC men’s basketball team or for the NBA D-League’s Salt Lake City Stars, but to cheer on those who make cheering a sport.

Utah Cheer Club Sport held its fifth annual state competition with representation from 57 of the organization’s 62 squads. This year, the turnout and level of competition raised the bar to new heights.

“We are so excited about how far we’ve come in just five years," said Lori Rupp, director for Utah Cheer Club Sport. "It was a packed house.”

Cheerleading does not fall under the umbrella of the UHSAA and is considered a club-sport. With the squads being expected to participate at all of its school’s sporting events, finding time to gather together for an in-state competition can be difficult, but Rupp said she was pleased with how it all worked out.

Below are the results of the competition, including All-State and Coach of the Year recognitions that were awarded for the first time this year. Junior high schools were also invited to compete.

2017 Utah State Cheer Competition

FINAL RESULTS

Division

Category

Place

School

3A

SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE

2nd

Bear River

1st

Richfield

4A

SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE

2nd

Bountiful

1st

Woods Cross

5A

SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE

1st

Herriman

3A

SONGLEADING/POM

2nd

Snow Canyon

1st

Richfield

4A

SONGLEADING/POM

3rd

Skyline

2nd

Hillcrest

1st

Wasatch

5A

SONGLEADING/POM

2nd

Viewmont

1st

Taylorsville

3A

SIDELINE/TIMEOUT CHEER

2nd

Bear River

1st

Snow Canyon

4A

SIDELINE/TIMEOUT CHEER

1st

Bountiful

3A

SCHOOL/FIGHT SONG

1st

Snow Canyon

4A

SCHOOL/FIGHT SONG

1st

Bountiful

5A

SCHOOL/FIGHT SONG

1st

Copper Hills

3A

VARSITY ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER

3rd

Snow Canyon

2nd

Desert Hills

1st

Morgan

3A

VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER

1st

Juab

4A

JV ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER

2nd

Corner Canyon JV

1st

Skyridge JV

4A

VARSITY ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER

3rd

Skyridge

2nd

Bountiful

1st

Woods Cross

4A

VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER

3rd

Box Elder

2nd

Bonneville

1st

Hillcrest

5A

JV ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER

2nd

Copper Hills JV

1st

Riverton JV

5A

JV CO-ED SHOW CHEER

1st

Bingham JV

5A

VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER NON-TUMBLING

1st

Granger

5A

VARSITY ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER

3rd

Weber

2nd

Davis

1st

Bingham

5A

VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER

3rd

Kearns

2nd

Taylorsville

1st

Riverton

2017 Utah State Cheer Competition

FINAL RESULTS

Division

Category

Place

School

JR/MIDDLE

SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE

1st

Mont Harmon Middle

2A

SIDELINE/TIMEOUT DANCE

1st

South Sevier

1A

SONGLEADING/POM

1st

Tintic

JR/MIDDLE

SHOW CHEER

3rd

Mont Harmon Middle

2nd

NORTH LAYTON JR

1st

West Point Junior

1A

VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER NON-TUMBLING

2nd

Merit Academy

1st

Tintic

2A

VARSITY ALL GIRL SHOW CHEER

1st

Beaver

2A

VARSITY CO-ED SHOW CHEER

3rd

American Leadership

2nd

Summit Academy

1st

North Summit

2A 2017 Coach of the Year: Stephanie Chingas, American Leadership Academy

3A 2017 Coach of the Year: Lindy Spencer, Richfield

4A 2017 Coach of the Year: Ciera Stanley, Skyridge

5A 2017 Coach of the Year: Amber Thomas, Bingham

ALL-STATE TEAMS

2A

Kodi McKinlay, North Sevier

3A

Hailey Ence, Snow Canyon

Aspen Hickman, Snow Canyon

Kamryn Remund, Snow Canyon

Bailey Holt, Snow Canyon

Hailey Green, Morgan

Alyssa Vigil, Carbon

Mykell Barney, Carbon

Kalieb Brandley, Ben Lomond

Jayden Martin, Ben Lomond

4A

Rylie Anderson, Skyridge

Quin Bevington Clark, Skyridge

Ashlyn Draper, Salem Hills

McKynlee Wilson, Salem Hills

Addie Ware, Corner Canyon

Madi Brown, Corner Canyon

Kayla Sharp, Corner Canyon

Taylor Mcrae, Corner Canyon

Mikayla Kershaw, Hillcrest

Bre Lonnecker, Bountiful

Addy Wersland, Bountiful

5A

Rian Haslam, Riverton

Katie Wallace, Riverton

Kylie Wilcox, Riverton

Luc Douglas, Riverton

Alexis Jones, Riverton

Sam Arens, Riverton

Amelia Henderson, Riverton

Jackson Musselman, Riverton

Kaden Watt, Riverton