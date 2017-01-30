The Boy Scouts of America said Monday that it will begin accepting transgender boys in its boys-only programs, which is a move away from its long-time practice of determining eligibility by gender as stated on a birth certificate.

The BSA released different statements to different media outlets.

"Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application," said Boy Scouts of America communications director Effie Delimarkos in an emailed statement to Reuters.

And BSA spokeswoman Rebecca Rausch provided another statement to the Chicago Tribune, saying BSA had considered a recent New Jersey case involving an 8-year-old boy being asked to leave a Scout group after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

"For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual's birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs," the statement said. "However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state."