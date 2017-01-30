• Supermajority Republicans passed a resolution, HCR11, urging President Donald Trump to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument. Several boos rained down from the House gallery following the vote, while about two dozen monument backers chanted slogans outside the chamber. The vote was 60-14, with one Republican joining the Democrats in opposition.

• A House committee gave unanimous support to a bill restricting exchanges of money and property from moving cars to people along an interstate, freeway, state highway, state route or paved road and has a speed limit at or above 35 mph. HB161 sponsor Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, said people panhandling on busy roadways is an accident waiting to happen.