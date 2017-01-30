Boys Basketball

Caleb Barton, South Sevier (Jr.)

This junior has been instrumental in leading South Sevier to six straight region victories.

Last Wednesday he knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in leading the Rams to a 68-41 victory over Enterprise with first place in Region 13 on the line.

Two nights later in a big win over Kanab, Barton added 13 points and nine rebounds.

“Caleb has been working very hard to help our team become better. He has always been a very good shooter. We kind of count on him as a team to be a contributor on the offensive end with his shooting ability,” said South Sevier coach Rhet Parsons.

“The thing that has impressed me the most with Caleb as his coach is his willingness to work on other aspects of his game. He has become a very good rebounder and maybe even more importantly a good defender. Currently he is working on being able to attack the basket off the dribble which will make him even tougher. Along with being a great kid, he is very focused and driven towards achieving team goals as well as becoming a better basketball player.”

Parsons ranks fourth in 2A in scoring with 16.6 ppg and first in 3-pointers with 3.9 per game. He’s also averaging 6.4 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Madison Grange, Skyline (Jr.)

The Eagles are ranked third in Utah this season, including seven straight blowout wins in Region 7, and Grange is a big reason why.

The junior ranks third in 4A in scoring at 16.9 ppg and she also ranks in the top 10 in 4A in steals (2.7 spg) and assists (2.4 apg).

“Madison has really worked hard to be an all-around player this season. She has earned the leadership role of captain this year and continues to lead her team on and off the court. She is a competitor who seeks to be the best that she can be, and in turn make her teammates the best that they can be,” said Skyline coach Lynette Schroeder.

Wrestling

Tanner Benedict, Layton (Sr.)

A two-time state runner-up, Benedict is poised to take that next step now in his senior season.

Earlier this year the 126-pounder finished first at the Richardson Memorial Tournament and then second at the Layton Invitational. Last week, Benedict helped lead Layton to the 5A Duals state championship.

In the championship round last Wednesday, Benedict pinned Fremont’s Wyatt Tarkalson in 27 seconds to secure maximum points for the Lancers who ran away with the title.

"Tanner is a three-sport athlete that loves to compete. He wrestles through adversity with a smile on his face. He is a perfect example of what wrestling can do for our youth, they learn how to be strong and honorable," said Layton coach John Fager.

Boys Swimming

Payson Cunningham, Syracuse (Sr.)

Had a terrific showing at the Region 2 championships over the weekend, as he posted a state-best time of 1:58.41 in the 200 individual medley.

“Payson Cunningham isn’t your normal swimmer. His dedication to the sport of swimming started when he was eight years old when he started swimming competitively. Since beginning swimming Payson hasn’t needed a push to keep going, he has always been driven to be the best on his own,” said Syracuse coach Nathan Whitaker.

Cunningham also owns statewide top-five times in both the 100 breast and 100 back this season.

“Throughout his four years swimming for Syracuse High School he has been an exceptional swimmer, not only because of his own achievements but for how he has helped and supported his swim mates,” said Whitaker. “Payson has been a captain this year for our team and his attitude and desire to help others to be the best they can be has been infectious and has inspired his team to improve.”

Girls Swimming

Lily Plaudis, Kearns (Soph.)

This sophomore heads into next week’s state meet with tremendous momentum after a strong showing at Region 6 meet last week.

Plaudis posted a state-best time of 1:04.89 in the 100 breast, and her 200 individual medley time of 2:09.67 ranks fourth in all of Utah this season.

“She works hard all year long. Her dedication and commitment to improvement is at a very high level. I think she will continue to get faster and faster,” said Kearns coach Chris Horne.

Plaudis’ time in the 100 breast was a new Kearns school record.