SALT LAKE CITY — Alec Burks hasn't returned to where he wants to be in terms of his basketball play, but he definitely is back to where he wants to be — on the court.

The sixth-year player, who's played quite well the past couple of weeks, isn't taking playing for granted after missing a year straight due to injuries.

"You could be here (one day) and you could be lying on the operating table the next day, so I know what it's like," Burks said. "I’m grateful every time I get to play."

Considering his play of late, it's no wonder Burks is excited to be back.

After a somewhat slow start in his return from knee, ankle and shoulder surgeries, Burks has provided a big spark for the team off the bench. He's averaged 13 points in his last five games and has played some minutes at point guard as Utah continues to look for stability behind starter George Hill.

"What Alec does for us, he comes in and he gives us a boost off of the bench," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "I think he's done a very good job defending the ball. That’s been a point of emphasis. If we can defend the ball with his size and his athleticism, that can be a strength and an important thing for us."

While his contributions have been appreciated — and he's feeling good overall — Burks admitted it will be a process to get back to full steam. Right now, he's still trying to improve his passing, decrease his turnovers and get more comfortable with team chemistry.

"It will come with time," he said.

Burks had five turnovers in Saturday's 102-95 loss while playing some point guard, but Snyder was encouraged that only one was a bad turnover. The other four happened when he was trying to make things happen.

"Out of control, rust, that’s 12 months I haven’t played, that's all it is," Burks said of the turnovers. "I think I ran over three people for three of them. I’ll get better next time."

Jazz management is trying to help limit Burks' tendency to attempt acrobatic shots. Burks said Snyder and general manager Dennis Lindsey are on him about his finishing.

"I’m trying to simplify as much as I can. I just react off of instinct," Burks said. "I do crazy stuff. I'll be spinning it off the backboard."

He added that management would prefer him to "lay it up simple, just go strong to the rim."

Snyder said it's a fine line because the Jazz want him to play to his strengths, but they also want him to play under control and not put himself in danger of being reinjured.

"I think the thing for Alec is sometimes when he’s under control he doesn't look it because he's so dynamic," Snyder said. "There’s no question there’s been times we'd like the degree of difficulty to be a little less with some of the things he does, but he is who he is, too.

"He's effective," Snyder continued. "You don't want to change something that’s a strength, either. You want to mold it, modify it. He’s continuing to understand how he can be best effective."

Snyder added that he's mostly glad that Burks is back getting reps, something that needs to happen for him to become 100 percent again.

"I think I’m taking a step every game," Burks said. "I don’t think I’m all the way back to where I was pre-injury. It’s a long process, but I’ll get there. ... It’s great. With the type of injury I had, you never knew if you're going to be back to who you were before the injury. It’s great to see I’m close to where I was pre-injury."

INJURY UPDATE: Derrick Favors, who had Saturday off to rest, only participated in non-contact portions of Monday's practice. Snyder said the thought for Favors, who's dealt with a nagging knee issue this season, is to give him plenty of rest and recuperation "so he's at his best." Snyder said Favors needs to continue to work on his skills and timing, but that "he's pretty close" to being back to 100 percent health-wise.

