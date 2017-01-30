SALT LAKE CITY — If anyone understands the need for legislation to address school employees who are subject to abusive conduct, it's Rep. Marie Poulson, D-Cottonwood Heights.

A former junior high school teacher, Poulson once chased after a student who had pilfered her purse.

"I turned him in and then received abusive phone calls and visits from his parents for the rest of the year and was not able to have a transfer," said Poulson, addressing the Utah Legislature's House Education Committee on Monday afternoon.

Poulson shared her story during debate on HB62, which would require a local school board or charter school governing board to update its policies related to bullying, and implement a grievance process for a school employee who experiences abusive conduct from a student or parent.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, said the legislation does not apply to a single act.

Rather, it refers to conduct "based on its severity, nature and frequency of occurrence, a reasonable person would determine is intended to cause intimidation, humiliation or unwarranted distress."

Stratton introduced a similar measure during the previous legislative session, which passed in the House, but time ran out before it could be considered in the Senate.

In 2015, Stratton passed legislation that addressed persistent abusive conduct in workplaces that are part of state government.

That legislation defined in state code the term "abusive conduct" to cover verbal, nonverbal or physical conduct directed toward an employee.

"I felt our teachers were inappropriately vulnerable without this legislation," he said.

However, Stratton said local school boards or charter school boards would create their own policies to comply with the state law.

The genesis of the bill are incidents that occurred in junior high schools, he said.

As the bill worked through the legislative process last year, Stratton said "teachers with tears in their eyes" thanked him "for the relief it provides."

Poulson said being on the receiving end of abusive conduct and having few clear remedies in school law was among the reasons "teachers feel they need to join professional associations like (the Utah Education Association) because the school districts don't have the financial resources to protect you if things happen to you, if you're sued or falsely accused."

"The school district can’t take on that liability," she said. "Any movement in this direction is good."