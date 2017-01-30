SALT LAKE CITY — A bill setting up runoff elections to resolve the final major issue surrounding the controversial changes made in 2014 to the candidate nomination process was advanced by a Senate committee Monday.

SB114, sponsored by Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, would require a runoff election, conducted by mail to save money and time, if the winner of a primary race with more than three candidate ends up with less than 35 percent of the vote.

"The probability of a runoff is not that great, but this provides a safety valve," said Bramble, who also sponsored the law still known as SB54 that guarantees candidates with enough voter signatures can get on a primary ballot.

The Utah Republican Party took the state to court over SB54, claiming political parties should control who gets on the ballot through their unique caucus and convention nominating process.

The party lost in federal district court last spring, but has kept open the possibility of an appeal. Last August, party leaders approved a resolution pledging to drop the lawsuit if the issue of plurality was resolved to their satisfaction.

Whether Bramble's new bill does that will be the topic of a Utah Republican Party State Central Committee meeting Saturday. Utah GOP Chairman James Evans told lawmakers Monday the party did not want to "predetermine" a solution.

Plurality, Evans testified, is "just a gaping hole that could be exploited" to take the nomination away from candidates preferred by party delegates. Before SB54, candidates with enough delegate support could be nominated at convention.

The change in the law, a compromise with backers of the Count My Vote initiative that would have shifted the state to a direct primary, allows candidates to ignore the party's process.

"We wish all this would disappear. That is not the reality we live in," Evans told the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee. He said Bramble's new bill does satisfy at least the party's "minimum concerns" about SB54.

Bramble's new bill does not spell out how runoff elections would be paid for, but he told the committee that state leaders want the state to pick up the cost. Ricky Hatch, Weber County's clerk and auditor, said runoffs can cost $1 to $2 per voter.

"We do have some concerns about how this would be funded," Hatch told the committee. He also warned that holding another election after a primary could lead to "voter burnout and confusion."

The chairman of the Senate committee, Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said the issue needs to be dealt with sooner rather than later, given some upcoming races that could be competitive — for Senate in 2018 and for governor in 2020.

"My biggest beef with this bill is I think it's two years too late," Weiler said.

SB114 passed the committee unanimously and now goes to the full Senate.