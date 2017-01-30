Wayne Corbitt stood on the dock where he just captained an airboat on Lake Tohopekaliga near Orlando last week.

When Corbitt learned a few of his passengers were from Utah, he said he was very familiar with the Cougars and had coached former receiver O’Neill Chambers at Harmony High School in nearby Kissimmee.

In part, folks like Corbitt have gained more knowledge about BYU football because of how many Cougar games are available on national TV.

So, how much has this exposure benefited BYU football recruiters in the field this past year?

On Wednesday, Kalani Sitake will announce his first full-year recruiting class during National Signing Day.

He faces many challenges as the coach of an independent program not to mention the restrictive admission requirements at his school.

However, BYU's national TV exposure is something Sitake has used to his advantage — the ability to be seen nationally if not internationally.

Offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said this past season BYU's first eight games were on national TV. “We were able to get the word to recruits to tune in and see our games for themselves, wherever they were. I think it helps, kids like to see themselves on national TV.”

Detmer said TV isn’t the focal point, but BYU’s staff does talk about it, especially with out-of-state recruits. “A lot of our recruits commented they watched a lot of games, stayed up late watching them. It’s every high school player’s dream to play on TV, so they know they will get that opportunity and will play SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 (teams) and (other) teams from all across the country. That goes hand in hand with the TV stuff.”

For the sake of clarification, I define national television as a network with at least 70 million subscribers or viewer base. Since 2011, these include ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, ESPNU, ESPNews, NBCSN/Versus and FX.

Since leaving the Mountain West Conference, 76 percent of BYU's football games (59 of 78) have been on my definition of national television. BYU is tied for 18th in the country for the number of national TV games in that time. Only 15 teams have had more games televised nationally.

Because of Notre Dame’s contract with NBC, with virtually every Fighting Irish game televised on that network, they rank No. 1 with 76 games. Second is Florida State (71 games), then Alabama (70), Oklahoma (68), national champion Clemson (67), Ohio State (67), LSU (65), USC (64), Oklahoma State (63) and Stanford and West Virginia (62).

In short, the only football programs in the West that have had more national TV games since 2011 are USC and Stanford.

BYU’s 59 televised games do not take into account eight games televised on BYUtv, which has an audience reach of 60 million. If you count that as national exposure, because BYUtv is available on most cable and satellite platforms, 86 percent of BYU games have been on TV with national reach in this independent time frame.

The partnership with ESPN that BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe announced in 2010 has been a huge part of this exposure since 53 of BYU’s 59 nationally televised games since 2011 have been on ESPN/ABC.

That is a pretty good trump card to be played in recruiting pitches and one of the reasons BYU may not consider going back to the Mountain West under that league’s television umbrella — even though the MWC lets Boise State work out its own ESPN deal.

In the Pac 12, Oregon and UCLA have each had 57 nationally televised games.

The Houston Cougars, in one of the nation’s top four markets, and Utah are tied with 42 such defined national TV games. Boise State has 51 to tie Arizona State. Washington has 48, Cal 39, Washington State 38, Air Force 34, Oregon State 30, Utah State 29 and Colorado 26.

So, is TV exposure a BYU recruiting talking point?

Gotta be.