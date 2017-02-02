The Sean Jones Quartet will step on the stage Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center for its first performance in the Jazz SLC series.

The founder of the series, Gordon Hanks, said he couldn’t be more excited.

“Every season we like to bring one or two artists into the series that our patrons might not have seen or heard before,” Hanks said. “This year, we’re bringing one of the most talented quartets to our stage featuring one of the best trumpeters in the world.”

Rounding out the quartet will be Sean Jones' longtime musical partners: Orrin Evans on piano, Luques Curtis on bass and Obed Calvaire on the drums.

“Having traveled and played together since 2007, we’ve become pretty tight on the stage,” Jones said in an interview. “We know each other very well and improvise well. For this concert, we’ll play numbers from our recent album and some classic jazz standards.”

Jones' trajectory into the limelight as an in-demand musician is no surprise. As a child, he grew up in a Pentecostal church where he was surrounded by musicians who composed, arranged and played numerous instruments. Through their example, Jones began to get a complete sense of what a musician should and could be.

“By seeing them and listening to them week in and week out, I came to appreciate how important it was to be a complete artist, and I strove for that in my life and my music. It made me aware,” he said. “One of the moments that completely changed my life was when I heard Miles Davis. He was playing from someplace deep. And when I heard John Coltrane’s 'A Love Supreme,' it almost killed me. Coltrane got it all and infused his music with a deep spirituality. It was life-changing.

"After that, everything just came together for me: my past, my present and my future. I knew the course I needed to pursue.”

From that moment on, Jones said, he committed himself to a path of artistic excellence and the pursuit of transcendence.

Considered to be a deeply spiritual and philosophical musician, Jones credits the philosophy and wisdom of the ancient Toltec natives of southern Mexico with expanding and enlightening both his life and his work.

According to fountainofwellness.com, in its simplest form, the Toltec philosophy embraces the idea of personal freedom by the constant exploration of self. In practice, it requires that one be oneself fully, to be impeccable with your word, to not to make assumptions and, above all, not to take things personally.

“If we can’t be ourselves fully, then what we’re putting out is a lie or half-vision of ourselves,” Jones said. “Ultimately, I hope people see this progression in my work. It will be music and my philosophy in its most honest form.”

One only need listen to his album, "im•pro•vise never before seen," to hear and feel Jones’ mastery of composition, inventiveness and spirituality.

“This will be exciting for all of us and a big deal for the jazz series," Hanks said. “Hopefully, Sean will become a regular in our upcoming lineups.”

If you go …

What: Sean Jones Quartet

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South

Phone: 801-355-2787

Web: artsaltlake.org

How much: $24.50 for general, $10 for students with a student ID

Jeff Metcalf is a professor of English at the University of Utah and an avid jazz fan.