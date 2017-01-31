Tom Cruise and Tyler Perry’s latest films are on Blu-ray and DVD this week.

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” (Paramount, 2016, PG-13, featurettes). Tom Cruise returns as Jack Reacher, novelist Lee Child’s taciturn loner, an ex-Army tough guy whose aimless travels always get him into hot water, usually because he’s sympathetic to people who are being wronged.

This time, he heads to his old Army base to meet the woman (Cobie Smulders) who replaced him but discovers she’s awaiting a court-martial. Of course, she’s been framed in a conspiratorial cover-up, so Reacher breaks her out of jail and they go on the run. Reacher also discovers he might be a father.

This sequel isn’t quite up to the first film, which benefited from the presence of Robert Duvall and a smarter script, but the action is exhilarating, the New Orleans climax is tense and Cruise shows no signs of aging as he takes a few beatings and gives as good as he gets. (The Blu-ray combo pack includes a 24-page illustrated reprint of Child’s short story “Everyone Talks,” with the drawings of Reacher looking suspiciously like Cruise.)

“Boo! A Madea Halloween” (Lionsgate, 2016, PG-13, featurettes). Madea and friends lampoon familiar horror movie tropes after she is talked into keeping an eye on her teenage grandniece on Halloween night. Like most of Perry’s work, it’s less a movie than a string of raucous skits. But, of course, his fan base made it Perry’s second-biggest box-office success (after “Madea Goes to Jail”). Perry, in drag, plays blowsy, blustery Madea and two other characters, and he also wrote and directed.

“Madea On the Run: The Play” (Lionsgate, 2017). Madea is hiding out at the home of Aunt Bam (Cassi Davis), exchanging snarky insults with a variety of family and friends who drop by as she tries to lie low. This is a video of Tyler Perry’s latest musical-comedy play, in which he performed again as Madea during a nine-month cross-country tour.

“Masterminds” (Fox, 2016, PG-13, featurette). This oddball caper comedy, supposedly based on a true story, has an armored-truck driver (Zach Galifianakis at his unfunny weirdest) in love from afar with a co-worker (Kristen Wiig), who lures him into a plan to rob his own truck in league with a dim cohort (Owen Wilson). It is directed, in his usual quirky way, by Utahn Jared Hess (“Napoleon Dynamite”), with a prominent cast of comic actors: Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Jason Sudeikis, who fares best as an obtuse hit man.

“Clandestine” (Candy Factory, 2017, not rated/probable R for language, drugs, violence). A cop (Nick DeMatteo) in the suburbs of Long Island’s North Shore, who is alarmed when meth dealers move in and start to take over, helps a federal drug task force to clean up the town. But, of course, there’s more here than meets the eye in this cautionary anti-drug tale.

“Danny Says” (Magnolia, 2017, not rated/probable R for language, deleted scenes, featurettes, promo film, trailer). The subject of this documentary, Harvard Law dropout Danny Fields, was an influence in the development of rock music in the late 1960s, later bringing punk rock into the mainstream. Fields reminisces, and interviewees include Alice Cooper, Iggy Pop, Judy Collins and many more.

Chris Hicks is the author of "Has Hollywood Lost Its Mind? A Parent’s Guide to Movie Ratings." He also writes at www.hicksflicks.com and can be contacted at hicks@deseretnews.com.