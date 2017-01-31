Classic movie revivals on local theater screens this month range from Charlie Chaplin’s silent comedy “The Kid” to the shipboard romantic drama “An Affair to Remember” to the relatively more recent “Wayne’s World.”

• “The Winning of Barbara Worth” (1926, b/w, silent). Vilma Banky, the title character in this beautifully photographed, epic romantic Western, is wooed by a suave engineer (Ronald Colman), much to the chagrin of her cowboy boyfriend (Gary Cooper, in his first significant role after bit parts in 20 pictures). Blaine Gale provides live organ accompaniment. (Friday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft)

• “Sabrina” (1954, b/w). Audrey Hepburn is luminous in one of her signature roles as a chauffeur’s daughter who entrances playboy William Holden and his older, more mature businessman brother, Humphrey Bogart. Sure, they’re both too old for her, but who cares? All three stars shine in this utterly charming and timeless romantic comedy. (Sunday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2 and 7 p.m., Cinemark Theatres)

• “The Rounders” (1965). Henry Fonda and Glenn Ford are an enjoyable comedy team in this low-key, episodic contemporary Western about a pair of easygoing, perpetually broke cowpokes saddled with a horse that can’t be broken. Eventually, they come up with a way to use the animal to make a quick buck on the rodeo circuit. Sue Ane Langdon, Hope Holiday and Chill Wills co-star. (Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem)

• “Wayne’s World” (1992, PG-13). Mike Myers had an unexpected hit with his first movie, a comedy based on his “Saturday Night Live” skit about young rock ’n’ roll/pop culture fan Wayne Campbell, who does a freewheeling cable access show from his parents’ basement with shy pal Garth (Dana Carvey). Cameos include familiar actors (Chris Farley, Lara Flynn Boyle) and musicians (Meat Loaf, Alice Cooper). This screening is to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. (Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., Cinemark Theatres)

• “Patton” (1970, PG). George C. Scott earned an Oscar (which he famously rejected) for his riveting performance as Gen. George S. Patton, whose World War II exploits are chronicled in this excellent film, co-written by Francis Ford Coppola. There is great support from Karl Malden as Gen. Omar Bradley, Patton’s friend, who acts as his sounding board and voice of reason. (Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m., free, Salt Lake City Library)

• “Our Relations” (1936, b/w). Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy are hysterical in one of their best comedies as sets of twins whose paths cross, causing no end of mistaken-identity difficulties. It has cleverly choreographed physical comedy and terrific special effects that hold up well today. Also to be shown is Laurel and Hardy’s final short, the riotous “Thicker Than Water” (1935). (Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m., free, Harold B. Lee Library, Brigham Young University, Provo)

• “An Affair to Remember” (1957). Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr are each involved with others when they meet on a cruise ship but, acknowledging their attraction, they agree to meet at the Empire State Building if they have ended their respective romances in six months and wish to be together. But, of course, fate intervenes. This beloved romance had a resurgence of popularity thanks to the 1993 Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan hit “Sleepless in Seattle.” This showing is from Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events. (Sunday, Feb. 12, and Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2 and 7 p.m., Cinemark Theatres)

• “Young at Heart” (1954). Doris Day and Frank Sinatra star in this sentimental musical drama with Day as a fresh-faced young singer whose outlook on life is perpetually sunny, while Sinatra is a gloomy, self-destructive failed songwriter. In addition to the title tune, songs include “Just One of Those Things,” “Someone to Watch Over Me” and “One for My Baby.” It is based on Fannie Hurst’s novel “Sister Act” and was filmed in 1938 as “Four Daughters.” (Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem)

• “The Kid” (1921, b/w, silent). The Little Tramp finds an abandoned infant whom he reluctantly takes in, then five years later the child has become his partner in crime. This has become my personal favorite of Charlie Chaplin’s many classic films, thanks to its unparalleled blend of hilarious comedy and tearful sentiment, and the chemistry between Chaplin and little Jackie Coogan, who's a genuine charmer. Blaine Gale provides live organ accompaniment. (Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft)

• “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972, PG). A cruise liner making its way from New York to Athens is hit by a giant wave and rolls over, resting upside-down as passengers panic. The all-star cast includes Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, Carol Lynley, Stella Stevens, Shelley Winters, Leslie Nielsen, etc. Part of the early 1970s spate of disaster flicks, this one was another major box-office hit and was followed by a sequel and two remakes. (Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem)

• “It Happened One Night” (1934, b/w). An out-of-work reporter (Clark Gable) in need of a scoop spots a runaway heiress (Claudette Colbert) on a bus and coerces her into letting him tag along. This hilarious Frank Capra romantic comedy was the first film to win all five major Academy Awards — best picture, best director, best screenplay and best actor and actress — and held that record for four decades. (Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m., free, Salt Lake City Library)

• “Gone With the Wind” (1939). The most popular film of all time is still a great Civil War epic, led by Clark Gable as Rhett Butler and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara. Rhett loves Scarlett, Scarlett loves Ashley (Leslie Howard), Ashley loves Melanie (Olivia de Havilland) — and Atlanta burns. Even at nearly four hours, there’s nary a lull. (Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden)

• “The Lost Patrol” (1934, b/w). While crossing the Mesopotamian desert during World War I, the commander of a British army patrol is killed by a bullet from an unseen assassin. The sergeant (Victor McLaglen) left in charge was never apprised of the mission so he and his troops try to reach their brigade but, when they stop at an oasis, bandits start picking them off one by one. Boris Karloff co-stars, and it is directed by John Ford. (Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., free, Harold B. Lee Library, Brigham Young University, Provo)

• “3 Bad Men” (1926, b/w, silent). John Ford also directed this one, considered one of his greatest silent Westerns. The story has three outlaws with soft hearts rescuing and then protecting a young woman whose father has been killed in the Dakotas during the period leading up to the gold and land rush, the latter thrillingly depicted as the film’s big climax. Blaine Gale provides live organ accompaniment. (Thursday and Friday, March 2-3, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft)

• “All About Eve” (1950, b/w). Bette Davis gives one of her best performances — and everyone else is great too — in this witty, wonderfully scripted backstage story of an aging Broadway star that hires a gushing fan (Anne Baxter) to be her assistant, a decision she’ll regret. George Sanders, Celeste Holm, Gary Merrill, Hugh Marlowe, Thelma Ritter and Marilyn Monroe co-star. This showing is from Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events. (Sunday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 8, 2 and 7 p.m., Cinemark Theatres)

• “Love Me or Leave Me” (1955). The true story of singer Ruth Etting (Doris Day) and her rocky relationship with a Chicago gangster (James Cagney), filled with many memorable songs, including “You Made Me Love You,” “My Blue Heaven” and the title tune. Arguably Day’s finest dramatic performance as she matches the great Cagney, who excels in a tailor-made role. (Wednesday, March 8, 2 p.m., free, Salt Lake City Library)

• “Casablanca” (1942, b/w). Cynical American expatriate Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) runs a nightclub in the title city of Morocco when who should walk in but his long-lost love, Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman), and soon Rick is up to his neck in unwanted trouble. This one-of-a-kind film is part World War II thriller, part star-crossed romance, with humor and heart to spare and lots of quotable dialogue. Paul Henreid, Claude Rains, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre co-star, among others. (Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden)

• “5 Fingers” (1952, b/w). James Mason is terrific in this true World War II story as a Nazi spy who works as a valet for the British ambassador to Turkey, photographing and passing along top-secret documents through an intermediary. Danielle Darrieux and Michael Rennie co-star. (Friday, March 10, 7 p.m., free, Harold B. Lee Library, Brigham Young University, Provo)

Chris Hicks is the author of "Has Hollywood Lost Its Mind? A Parent’s Guide to Movie Ratings." He also writes at www.hicksflicks.com and can be contacted at hicks@deseretnews.com.