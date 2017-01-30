The Grizzlies enter the week as the hottest team in the Mountain Division at 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games and 11-3-2-0 in their last 16 games after an 8-2-1-0 record in January and a 5-1 homestand.

While the Grizzlies have scored four goals or more in nine of their last 12, the goaltending of Ryan Faragher and Troy Redmann has also been stellar. The Grizzlies have allowed two goals each in three-straight games for the first time this year, while the duo has logged a .933 save percentage.

Utah is 7-for-34 on the power play in the last five games, a clip that's greater than 20 percent as the Grizzlies have scored a power-play goal in five-straight games for the second time this year. They have also gone 22-for-22 on penalty kill during their four-game winning streak and 29 for their last 30 overall to improve to fifth in the 27-team ECHL on the penalty kill at 85.5-percent.

Austen Brassard enters the week with a Utah season high of a seven-game scoring streak with three goals and seven assists.

Other scoring streaks entering the week are six games for Erik Bradford (two goals, five assists), five games for Michael Pelech (three goals, four assists) and four games for Colin Martin (four goals, one assist).

Grizzlies goaltender Faragher was awarded a one-year, two-way NHL contract by the Anaheim Ducks prior to Friday’s game and reassigned back to the Grizzlies. In his first action, since the transaction, the Grizzlies goaltender stopped all 22 shots that he saw in the second period Saturday and 37-of-39 overall as the Grizzlies beat Tulsa, 3-2.

The Grizzlies at 7-1-1-0 in their last nine home games going back to Dec. 21, now hit the road for six-straight games where they have been playing well, too. The Grizzlies are 4-2-1-0 in their last seven road games going back to Dec. 23. They start off with games at Idaho this week, happening Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The Grizzlies are back home Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, for Pink In The Rink Weekend.