SALT LAKE CITY — Super Bowl LI is right around the corner, and Utah's backing one team over the other it seems.

A recent search of Google Trends shows that Utahns are searching for the New England Patriots more than the Atlanta Falcons by a 10-to-8 margin.

Utah is like the rest of the nation, with only Georgia and its neighboring states — Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina — searching for more Falcons material.

Here's a look at the data.

Salt Lake City's interest in the Super Bowl sits about middle of the road compared to the rest of the nation, with a 51 ranking. Houston, which plays host this year, sits atop with 100. Atlanta is right behind at second place, with New England regions in Boston, New Hampshire and Rhode Island placing both third and fourth.

So what do Utahns look for when it comes to the Super Bowl? The Google Trends data show that hot topics this week include Mr. Clean (because of his new commercial), legendary football coach Vince Lombardi and even hors d'oeuvre dishes.