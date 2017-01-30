PROVO — Last year at this time, BYU's coaching staff, almost all of whom were hired in December and January by new head coach Kalani Sitake, had just weeks to scramble and finalize the 2016 recruiting class.

This time around, Cougar coaches have been able to take their time to get to know the players they’ve targeted for Wednesday's Signing Day 2017.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationships more. I have a longer-term relationship with the guys that we’ve been working with,” said associate head coach Ed Lamb. “To come in last-minute last year and try to develop relationships over a one-month period of time with recruits and their families and their coaches, it was difficult to earn that trust … We’ve been afforded the time now to do that and we’ve taken advantage of that time. More of our staff members have good, solid, quality relationships with more of the recruits than we did a year ago. It’s been much more enjoyable for me.”

BYU is expected to sign about 25 players Wednesday.

Cedar High’s Mason Fakahua became part of that group when he committed to the Cougars after last weekend’s recruiting trip to Provo. While Fakahua played quarterback in high school, he could end up playing another position at BYU.

There could be some signing day drama Wednesday in Provo since there are some recruiting targets — such as Jay Tufele, Oliver Martin, Chaz Ah You and Jordan Lolohea, to name a few — that could wait until that day to make their decisions known.

As for the hype that accompanies National Signing Day, Lamb enjoys the widespread excitement.

“I love the fact that signing day in the minds of the fans and in the media, that that’s become a big deal,” Lamb said. “I love the fact that young players and their parents and their high school teammates and the college fans are all part of that and knowledgeable about what’s going on. I love that attention that our guys are getting and we all need to embrace that and take advantage of it.”

Meanwhile, Lamb made it clear that in the end, the various scouting evaluations, usually given in the form of stars by recruiting websites, only go so far.

“These stars that are kind of arbitrarily awarded to the players based on any given recruiting site, these are really meaningless as far as our evaluation goes," Lamb said. "The best-case scenario, I think, is that as a college coach, we go out and we find the very best players that we can that fit our criteria — we each have a little bit different criteria on what we’re looking for in terms of a player — then hopefully we can ignore whether a player is highly recruited, a four- or five-star, or lightly recruited, zero stars or one star.

"In an ideal world, at BYU, if we can develop a great reputation for competitiveness, then everybody that we offer will gain some stars and that will be a good thing for that player, that player’s family, that player’s high school and for BYU in the end because the fans get a little more excited about it," Lamb continued. "But if we feel like a zero-star player is the right fit for our program, then we have no hesitation recruiting that player.”

It appears the Cougars will sign only one junior college player this year. Lamb said the staff is focused on signing high school players.

"We feel like our strength as a coaching staff, and a program, is in player development,” Lamb said. “If we have a choice, we would rather develop a guy over a four- to five-year period than a two-year period.”

Lamb (who, as a player, arrived at BYU as a JC transfer) added the staff will still recruit junior college players if they fit immediate needs.

“They’ve been productive for us over the years and they’ve been some of our best players,” Lamb said. “We’ll continue to look at the junior colleges for the right fits.”