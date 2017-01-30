Utah State’s Madison Ward has been named the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Floor Specialist of the Week, it was announced Sunday by the league office.

It is the fourth-consecutive week that the sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho, has earned MRGC accolades. It is also the fourth time in her career she has been honored by the league.

Overall, this is the Aggies’ ninth MRGC weekly accolade in their third season in the league.

Ward recorded her second-straight 9.900 on floor to tie for first on the event in a dual meet against New Hampshire this past Sunday afternoon at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire.

Ward has now finished first on floor in the Aggies’ first four meets of the season. In the last two meets alone, she has recorded career-best scores of 9.900 on the event. Ward also placed second on vault with a career-high 9.800 and took fifth on bars with a 9.750 against the Wildcats.

Ward was one of six gymnasts to be honored by the MRGC this week.

Southern Utah’s Danielle Ramirez earned Gymnast of the Week honors as she recorded a 39.425 in the all-around. She also shared Vault Specialist of the Week honors with Boise State’s Sarah Means with 9.875s.

Boise State’s Shani Remme and Diana Mejia tied for the individual title on bars, scoring matching 9.925s and sharing Bar Specialist of the Week honors. Both marks are the highest score for a gymnast on bars in the MRGC this season. Remme also recorded the highest mark on beam in the MRGC this week, scoring a 9.925 on the event and capturing the individual title and Beam Specialist of the Week honors.

Ward shared Floor Specialist of the Week honors with Broncos’ Sandra Collantes, who recorded her 9.900 in Boise State’s victory against BYU last weekend.

Utah State returns home this weekend to face in-state rival BYU on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The MRGC dual meet is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The Aggies are attempting to set a home attendance record against the Cougars. The current top mark of 6,255 was set on March 12, 1994, against Utah.