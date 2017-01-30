No. 4 BYU men’s volleyball stays at the Smith Fieldhouse this week, hosting No. 2 UCLA for a pair of Mountain Pacific Sports Federation matches.

Last time out

The Cougars (7-2, 2-1 MPSF) fell at home in five sets to No. 7 UC Irvine in a league match before beating the Anteaters the next night in three as a part of non-conference play. Jake Langlois led the Cougars, averaging 3.63 kills, 1.13 digs, 0.88 blocks and 0.63 aces per set.

No. 2 UCLA

BYU faces off against UCLA (9-1, 6-0 MPSF) on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, with both matches beginning at 7 p.m. MST. The Cougars and Bruins are tied in the overall series history, 31-31. BYU holds a 19-10 record against UCLA when playing at home. The Cougars won the two meetings in Los Angeles last year as well as at home in the MPSF Tournament championship match – all in four sets. The Bruins’ only loss so far this year came at the hands of the reigning NCAA Champion Ohio State.

Additional match information

The late Carl McGown, former BYU men’s volleyball head coach, will be honored prior to the start of Friday’s match.

Friday’s match will be broadcast live on BYUtv and simulcast on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143. Saturday’s will be streamed on TheW.tv. Links to video/audio as well as live stats can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.