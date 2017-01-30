Two of the most well-known YouTube accounts with ties to Utah, Lindsey Stirling and BYUtv's "Studio C," collaborated with some other very popular accounts this week.
Lindsey Stirling, who graduated from Brigham Young University, made a guest appearance on the Oprah’s “Where Are They Now” spot, resulting in this video. Stirling explains that 2016 was her hardest year after her best friend passed away from lymphoma.
Stirling's difficulties didn't end in 2016 as her father passed away last week. She expressed her loss on Facebook.
"Studio C" also met a big name this week as Lucky Blue Smith joined them for a skit. Smith, a male model who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, currently has over two million followers on Instagram and is one of the BYU group’s most high-profile guests in the series' history.
11-year-old Kenya Clark, who has frequently performed with Utah's "One Voice Children's Choir," covered the popular “How far I’ll go” and “I am Moana” tracks from Disney’s Moana in an original medley.
