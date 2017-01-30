Two of the most well-known YouTube accounts with ties to Utah, Lindsey Stirling and BYUtv's "Studio C," collaborated with some other very popular accounts this week.

Lindsey Stirling, who graduated from Brigham Young University, made a guest appearance on the Oprah’s “Where Are They Now” spot, resulting in this video. Stirling explains that 2016 was her hardest year after her best friend passed away from lymphoma.