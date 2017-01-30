PROVO — For the first time ever, BYU is going to host the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

On Thursday (9 p.m., MST, ESPN2) at the Marriott Center, the Cougars take on the top-ranked Zags, who secured the No. 1 spot Monday in both the Associated Press and the USA Today coaches polls. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 last week.

Gonzaga (22-0 overall, 10-0 in the West Coast Conference) is the nation’s only unbeaten team.

The last time Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 was the final regular-season poll of 2013. That season, the Zags were ranked No. 2 when they played BYU at the Marriott Center. Entering this week's matchup, that was the highest ranked team to play the Cougars in Provo. BYU fell to the Bulldogs that year 70-65.

The Cougars have won two straight games at The Kennel — in the 2015 regular-season finale BYU knocked off No. 3 Gonzaga 73-70 and they also beat the No. 25 Bulldogs in Spokane last year 69-68.

However, BYU has had mixed success against top-10 teams at home.

In 2011, the Cougars defeated No. 4 San Diego State as Jimmer Fredette poured in 43 points. BYU snapped the Aztecs’ 20-game winning streak and handed them their first loss of the season.

The Cougars lost at home to No. 8 Gonzaga 87-80 during the 2014-15 campaign. In 1984, BYU upset No. 7 Washington 84-75 at the Marriott Center.

After the Cougars defeated Loyola Marymount last Saturday at home, coach Dave Rose said his team is looking forward to facing coach Mark Few’s Gonzaga squad.

“They’re really good. I think our guys are really excited to play them. It’s probably as deep and complete of a team Mark’s had for a while,” Rose said. “His guards are really aggressive and strong and he’s got four inside guys who can really score around the basket. They play fast, they play hard and aggressive. It’s a good team. We look forward to playing them and see how we match up, see where we are.”