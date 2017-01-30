Here is the morning news for Jan. 30.

Protests swirl over immigration ban

Over the weekend, Americans far and wide gathered together outside the White House and in cities and plazas across varies states to protest President Donald Trump's recent immigration ban, according to NPR.

The executive order bans all refugees from coming to the U.S. for 120 days. People from Muslim-majority countries are also barred from the country, NPR reported.

Green card holders also cannot come to the U.S. easily, either. They will need approval through a waiver, assuming they don't show any potential threat to society, NPR reported.

The White House doubled down on the ban despite protests, saying it is a way of "protecting this nation and our people," White House Press Secretary said on Sunday, according to NPR.

Protesters made their opinions known with signs, rallies and marches in cities like Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

"They say there need to be more protests like this," Boston reporter Jack Lepiarz said, according to NPR. "It's almost a show of force, as one woman said, where you get the bodies out there and tell the people in office that this is not OK."

High-profile Americans — tech leaders, celebrities, politicians — also expressed their opinions on the ban over social media and in their own speeches, multiple reports suggest.

LDS Church issues statement after Trump's order

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also issued a statement on the immigration order. According to the Deseret News, the church urges everyone to find solutions to the ongoing refugee problem.

The statement read:

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is concerned about the temporal and spiritual welfare of all of God's children across the earth with special concern for those who are fleeing physical violence, war and religious persecution. The church urges all people and governments to cooperate fully in seeking the best solutions to meet human needs and relieve suffering."

This isn't the first time the LDS Church spoke out against Trump's plans on immigration. As Deseret News reported, the church released a statement in December 2015 after Trump initially called for a ban on Muslim immigration.

The statement didn't mention Trump specifically, but did call for people to come together in support of refugees.

Read more about the church's statements on religious freedom here.

Shooting at Quebec City mosque

Two gunmen opened fire on a Quebec City mosque on Sunday night, killing six people and wounding eight others, NPR reported. More than 40 people were at the mosque at the time of the shooting.

Police arrested two suspects at the scene of the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing, NPR reported.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau released a statement on the attack, according to the Associated Press and CBS.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," Trudeau said in a statement. "It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

"Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country," he added. "Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance."

He also spoke about the attack on Twitter.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Is Greg Hughes the most powerful man in Utah politics?

Utah Speaker of the House Greg Hughes may be the most powerful person in Utah politics.

The Deseret News recently published an in-depth look into Utah Speaker of the House Greg Hughes, "a brash, Trump-like figure on Capitol Hill."

A boxer and member of the LDS Church, controversy has followed his career. Questions have arisen about his ethics in relation to a deal done by the Utah Transit Authority. He's also caught up in former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's political corruption case.

There's a lot to unpack with Hughes' story. Read the full report.

Mr. Clean gets a makeover

We finally have an early look at a Super Bowl commercial.

A new ad featuring Mr. Clean made its way online over the weekend. It evolves the prolific cleaner from bald guy with a mop and sponge to a buff, muscular and athletic (wink, wink) bacteria basher.

See for yourself below.