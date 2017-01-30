The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will broadcast its eighth live Face to Face event on March 4, 2017, but for the first time it will feature a member of the First Presidency. President Henry B. Eyring and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland will answer questions from youths worldwide as they focus on the 2017 mutual theme, “Ask,” which is based on James 1:5-6. It is appropriate then that the broadcast will originate in Palmyra, New York, where Joseph Smith read the scripture in James and decided to ask his question of which church he should join.

“Most youth of the church across the world will never have the chance to visit Palmyra, New York, in person, but I hope that participating in this event will help some of them feel as if they are there,” said President Eyring in a post on LDS.org. “I hope they will feel the spirit of this quiet, holy place and perhaps gain a stronger testimony of what took place here on a spring day in 1820.”

President Eyring shared with LDS.org that he feels the year’s theme is very relevant and timely.

“Today there are so many ways to find information — some of it true, some of it partially true, and some of it completely false,” President Eyring said. “But wisdom, true wisdom, comes from God, and the way to find it hasn’t changed since the day James wrote his epistle or the day Joseph Smith read it. I hope the youth will see this event as an opportunity to seek wisdom from God and they will find, as Joseph did, ‘the testimony of James to be true — that a man [or woman] who lacked wisdom might ask of God, and obtain.’”

Elder Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed his enthusiasm to share this experience with President Eyring.

“I’ve had the chance to work closely with President Eyring for many years — long before I was a general authority,” Elder Holland said. “I’ve seen his deep spirituality, his wisdom, and most of all his love for the Lord Jesus Christ and his gospel. That love carries over to the youth of the church. I couldn’t be more thrilled to accompany him to Palmyra, New York — the birthplace of the Restoration — and bear our shared witness of the Prophet Joseph Smith and his divine work.”

While previous Face to Face events have been held on Wednesday night in order to be used as a mutual activity, this broadcast will take place on Saturday in order to allow “the highest number of international youth to participate.” It will begin at 11 a.m. MST and will be available for streaming through the home page of LDS.org and on the LDS Youth YouTube channel. A recording will be available on face2face.lds.org.

Questions for the event can be submitted on the LDS Youth Facebook page or through various forms of social media using #LDSface2face.

A video invitation from President Eyring and Elder Holland can be viewed here. The LDS Church leaders invited youths to prepare for the event by reading Joseph Smith’s account of the First Vision and “also trying for yourself to ask God in faith for answers,” President Eyring said in the video.