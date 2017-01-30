President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee ban has lit a fire under many Americans.

Protests rang out across the country, starting on Friday and continuing through to Sunday. Rallying cries came from marchers in cities such as Boston, New York City and Washington, all to denounce Trump's order that temporarily bans refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country, according to NPR.

Here's a look at the crowd in Seattle for immigration ban protest. Watch live >> https://t.co/MEC7ItdUv2 pic.twitter.com/Nk2oggQ6rc — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) January 30, 2017

Amazing, emotional scenes here at Dulles as some passengers finally unite with crying relatives surrounded by protestors welcoming them. pic.twitter.com/h8sW3LR75N — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) January 29, 2017

Similarly, American airports saw themselves booked with visitors, who greeted refugees and foreigners entering the country after spending hours under surveillance and containment. A New York judge issued a stay (as a result of a request from the ACLU) for those detained from entry into the country, temporarily halting Trump's immigration order, according to The Verge.

This happened at Salt Lake City International Airport, too, according to the Deseret News. More than 100 protesters picketed outside the airport, denouncing Trump's plan.

100+ demonstrators at Salt Lake International Airport @groditi pic.twitter.com/pH7WWVOUl7 — Long Time No Siege (@JolleyWill) January 29, 2017

Protesters notified law enforcement officials of the protests but recognized having a protest at the airport carried some risks.

"Making a statement about the unlawful and unconstitutional things are happening is worth the risk," protest organizer Hannah Morra told Deseret News.

Trump and his administration stand by the ban, with the 45th president emphasizing the order isn't about religion, according to The New York Times. Trump tweeted Monday that the ban helps the country keep out criminals and "bad dudes."

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Family stories about refugees have filled up media and news channels since the announcement of the order. We've collected some of the more popular ones below.

Torn apart: The Badat family from Dearborn, Michigan, found themselves stuck in a bind after Trump's order. The Washington Post reports that Abdulkader Badat, 53, and his family hoped his daughter Enas Badat and her husband, who are Syrian refugees, would come to the United States. The ban will keep her from the U.S., for now. “I can’t believe I will now be on my own,” she told the Washington Post. Read more.

Forced to turn around: Sahar Algonaimi planned to visit the U.S. for one week to visit her 76-year-old mother, who was undergoing surgery, according to The Washington Post. She left her home country of Saudi Arabia on Friday, landing in Chicago. She explained to officials she was coming to the country to see her mother. She handed over a doctor's note. But they wouldn't let her through. “I can’t describe to you how I felt — the disrespect for humanity, I am here to visit my sick mother,” the first-grade teacher told The Washington Post. “There is no good reason for me to not be able to enter. It’s a feeling of utter despair.” Read more.

Dreams dashed midair: As The New York Times reported, a 7-year-old boy originally from Iraq wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking for his father to come to the United States from Sweden. His father was waiting in Sweden to be declared a refugee. But the boy's mother was planning a special surprise for her son: His father, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi of Baghdad, was about to join the family in Houston, The Times reported. While Alshawi was on the flight to get to his family, Trump signed his executive order, and everything changed. “I’m really breaking down because I don’t know what to do,” the wife said. “It’s not fair.” Read More.

Reunited: Positive news emerged despite the ban over the weekend, too. A mother and her 5-year-old son reunited at Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday, according to WJLA-TV. The boy had been on a flight from Iran with a family member. His mother waited hours inside the airport while officials detained the boy, WJLA-TV reported. Read more.

Feeling lucky: Ahmed Khatib and his family feel lucky to be in Vermont, having arrived before Trump's executive order and ban came through the pipeline, The Associated Press reported. He and his family fled Syria in 2012, leaving Aleppo and arriving in Turkey. He lived in Turkey with his wife and their growing family until they found their way to Rutland, Vermont, just ahead of the ban. Read more.

Reporter experience: BBC world reporter Ali Hamedani landed in Los Angeles on Sunday and tweeted his experience. Law enforcement officials invited him to a waiting room, where he was searched. Here's his experience:

Just landed! Lets see what happens — Ali Hamedani (@BBCHamedani) January 29, 2017

The border offices has not mentioned anything just invited me to a waiting room and took away my passport. Waiting... — Ali Hamedani (@BBCHamedani) January 29, 2017

يك خانم با پاسپورت ايراني و گرين كارت هم اينجاست. An Iranian lady is also here. Iranian passport and green card — Ali Hamedani (@BBCHamedani) January 29, 2017

All done! They've interviewed, searched my bag, searched my phone and computer and let me in after 2 hours. He said I can come back anytime. — Ali Hamedani (@BBCHamedani) January 29, 2017