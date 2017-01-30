Growing up, Thiago Ize says that he liked math and science, but only used computers as a hobby.

“I thought learning to code would be difficult and boring,” said Ize, who gravitated to developing computer graphics in college and then attended graduate school at the University of Utah.

Ize will be honored at the Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation on Feb. 11 in Los Angeles, according to oscars.org. He and his co-workers at Solid Angle develop and maintain a visual effects software called “Arnold” that is becoming one of the most popular visual effects programs in the industry. Ize said movies like Captain America and the two new Star Wars movies have used the software to realize their fantastic visions.

The Science and Technical Awards, which honor the scientists and engineers who are instrumental in bringing the magic to the screen, are hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars.

“(Arnold) can be used to do everything from rendering photorealistic images of actors who are no longer alive to creating spaceships to doing computer animation,” said Ize in a phone interview with the Deseret News.

Arnold utilizes an animation method called “ray-tracing,” which uses real-world physics to predict how light should behave with objects on screen, according to Ize. While other programs that use ray-tracing are available, Arnold is much more efficient, allowing animators to render an image in a fraction of the time that it would take with another program, he added.

It was while Ize was attending the University of Virginia that Ize discovered how much he enjoyed working with computers. As he gravitated towards computer graphics, Ize decided to enroll in the University of Utah’s computer science graduate program and graduated in 2009. The program is known for producing a number of influential figures in the computer programming world, including Ed Catmull of Pixar Studios and John Warnock of Adobe Systems, according to the school's website at cs.utah.edu.

These days, Ize, a Utah resident, continues to work on improving the Arnold software.

“Every day I go in and try to make it a little faster and a little more efficient,” he said.

While Ize works to make animating easier for others, he says that he doesn’t have much talent for animating or art himself.

“It’s kind of like the difference between being a painter and being someone who manufactures paintbrushes,” Ize said. “You don’t necessarily need to be a good painter in order to make a really good paintbrush.”

Because of the nature of his work, Solid Angle allows its employees to live wherever they like and work from home, so Ize has opted to remain in Salt Lake City.

“I really like Utah," he said. "It has a great outdoors scene with all the skiing and rock climbing. It’s a city that’s not so big that it has bad traffic, but not so small that it becomes boring. And it’s a lot cheaper than living in San Francisco where most tech companies are.”

Ize is planning to attend the Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation with his girlfriend where he and his team will receive gold plaques embossed with the iconic gold Oscar statue.

Email: jadams@deseretnews.com