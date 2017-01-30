AMERICAN FORK — A man who police say fired multiple rounds into the back of a police car as the officer tried to get away was arrested after surrendering two hours later.

Neither the officer nor the alleged gunman were injured.

Seth Patterson, 35, was booked into the Utah County Jail late Sunday night.

The incident began about 9:30 p.m. when Patterson's wife called 911 due to a domestic violence incident in the house, said American Fork Police Sgt. Josh Christensen. The wife suffered minor injuries.

"While en route, our dispatch received information the suspect was threatening to shoot officers if they responded," he said.

When the first officer arrived, he parked his patrol car several homes away, turned off his lights and waited for backup. Patterson, however, left his house at that time, Christensen said. He got into his car and "drove his car directly at the officer's vehicle."

The officer had to move his vehicle to avoid being hit. Christensen said Patterson then stopped his car, got out, pointed a handgun at the officer's vehicle and opened fire as the officer sped away.

A few rounds went into the trunk of the patrol car. Others went through the back windshield and hit the plexiglass that divides the front and back seats where people who are arrested sit, he said.

Police from several agencies launched a manhunt to find Patterson. About two hours later, police received a call from Patterson's parents saying he was going to turn himself in. Patterson arrived at the Utah County Jail to surrender, Christensen said.

"We're just super fortunate that it ended the way it did, that neither the officer nor him were injured in this incident," he said.

