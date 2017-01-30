PROVO — Tech leaders from Utah's Silicon Slopes released a statement over the weekend about President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

Trump's executive order called for a complete ban on all refugees​ for 120 days. Citizens of Muslim-majority countries are also banned, along with green card holders, who can receive entry if there's no sign of threat, NPR reported.

Silicon Slopes executive Clint Betts, Domo founder Josh James and Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith all signed the statement from Utah's tech leaders, calling for people of all backgrounds to join the tech community.

Here's the statement:

And here's the full text:

"Silicon Slopes is, and always should remain, open and accessible to all without regard to one’s religion, race, gender, ethnicity, or origin of birth. We stand opposed to any action that deviates from these core values.

We believe entrepreneurship is just as much about the chances one gives as the chances one takes," the statement continued. "As leaders of Utah’s fastest growing economic sector, responsible for creating thousands of jobs, we call upon the Beehive State’s political leaders and entire congressional delegation to advocate for sensible immigration policies that respect the dignity of every human being, no matter their religious affiliation.

"In order for Silicon Slopes to continue its unprecedented growth, we must welcome talented individuals of all stripes and backgrounds to join our community with love and open arms," the statement read.

Other tech leaders across the country expressed similar concerns with the ban. Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, along with other tech titans, released statements against the ban, too, NPR reported.

Pichai's statement:

"It's painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues. We're upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US."

Zuckerberg on the ban:

My great grandparents came from Germany, Austria and Poland. Priscilla's parents were refugees from China and Vietnam.... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, January 27, 2017

Other tech and business responses to the ban:

