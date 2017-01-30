LAYTON — An Ogden man died Monday after he was shot in the head Sunday night during what police said was a small drug deal.

Bryan Brooks, 19, died just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Bostin Crookston, 19, of Layton, and Isaac Cain Lee Valdez, 18, of Layton, were arrested for investigation of murder, obstruction of justice, and aggravated robbery. Crookston was also arrested for investigation of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

The shooting happened about 10:25 p.m. Sunday near Chapel Park, 152 E. 900 South, said Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman. Two men had arranged to meet the victim and his girlfriend to buy marijuana.

The girlfriend was in the driver's seat, Brooks in the front passenger seat and Crookston in the back seat with Valdez standing outside the car, according to Lyman. Investigators believe the two men intended all along to rob Brooks.

At some point, a struggle ensued inside the vehicle. Crookston exited the car from the back seat, went to the passenger side window and shot Brooks once in the head, Lyman said.

The girlfriend drove to Main Street to get away from the gunman and called 911. Brooks was taken to University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Crookston and Valdez split up after the shooting. Layton police searching the area found one at an apartment complex near the shooting. The other was arrested near Valley View Golf Course. Both were arrested without incident between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, the lieutenant said.

Lyman called the shooting death "senseless."

Both Crookston and Valdez have lengthy juvenile records, Lyman said.

In adult court, Valdez pleaded guilty to assault just five days earlier, according to court records. He was given a suspended six-month jail sentence and placed on probation, court records state.

Contributing: McKenzie Romero