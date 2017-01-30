In the latest NBA Power Rankings by Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes the Utah Jazz jumped three spots, up to No. 3.

Of Utah's recent play, he wrote, "The Utah Jazz haven't been world-beaters lately, but they're not so far removed from a six-game winning streak that ended Monday. And it's easy to rationalize a pair of losses, one that came via a Russell Westbrook game-winner and another in Denver on the second night of a back-to-back set."

Hughes continued, "Boasting a 15-3 record in games when both Gordon Hayward and George Hill play, Utah's only clear weakness remains health. And with Alec Burks returning to the fold (and showing an athletic burst nobody else on the roster can touch), the Jazz are as close to whole as they've been all season."

BYU and Utah coaches ranked

Pat Forde of Yahoo!Sports ranked the college coaches on a 1-to-5 scale based on a Fan Satisfaction Index.

Forde gave Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and BYU coach Kalani Sitake both a three, or what Forde calls, "stay the course."

Of Whittingham, Forde wrote, "The Utes had their third straight season with a winning Pac-12 record and nine or more total victories. In the very fluid South Division, Utah has become reliably competitive. The next goal is hitting a high note and playing in the league title game, something the other five South members all have done. Continued offensive evolution will help."

Of Sitake's first year in Provo, Forde wrote, "His first season as a head coach sure wasn’t dull, with eight games decided by a touchdown or less — and seven of those by a field goal or less. The Cougars went 3-3 against Power Five opponents, beating Arizona, Michigan State and Mississippi State in the midst of down seasons and losing nailbiters to UCLA, Utah and West Virginia. The 2017 Cougars lose a lot of key contributors but can build around an experienced offensive line."

Rudy Gobert ranked among top all-star snubs

Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated's The Crossover ranked the top 10 snubs for the NBA all-star game and Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert came in at No. 2 in the West Conference behind only Chris Paul.

Talking about why Gobert didn't get selected, Golliver wrote, "There were a number of factors that held back Gobert’s candidacy: he’s a defense-first player, he’s not a volume scorer, he plays in a smaller market, and the Jazz are very good but not so good that they demand multiple All-Star selections."

After looking at some of Gobert's competition, Golliver continued, "Still, Gobert deserved to go. His defensive presence, consistency and perfect health have made him more important to his team’s success than either Hayward or Jordan."