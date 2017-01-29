PARK CITY — It’s been three decades since the Nordic World Championships have been hosted in North America.

That’s an entire generation of Nordic skiers that have come and gone without ever seeing a world champion crowned on this continent. That changes this week.

“It hasn’t been in North America since 1986, and it has never been in Utah,” said Bill Stenquist, chairman of the organizing committee that teamed up with USSA, Utah Sports Commission and the Olympic Legacy Foundation to bring the event to Park City. “All of the best junior skiers, men and women ages 16-20 from 33 of the Nordic nations, will be here.”

Additionally, the best U-23 skiers will also compete in cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined (which includes both disciplines).

“It’s a great accomplishment that our community is able to host this,” said U.S. cross-country development coach Bryan Fish. “The scale has grown immensely (since the U.S. hosted it in Lake Placid in 1986). It’s tremendous that our community was willing to take on this task … so we can have the world championships on grounds we’re familiar with.”

For the athletes, it’s a rare chance to compete in front of family and friends on courses they know in ways their competition cannot.

“It’s awesome,” said Casey Larson, 18. “We all know Park City because we’ve been coming here spring, summer and winter. It’s a hotbed. We all know the (venue) really well, and it’s one of the very few ski jumps at this high of an altitude. So that affects the air pressure and jumps, and we understand that.” Larson was the top U.S. qualifier, and he has high hopes, as well as Olympic aspirations.

“We all have the opportunity to do really well here,” he said. “Right now, I definitely think anything is possible.”

Cross-country skier Hannah Halvorsen, 18, said it’s all the small comforts that make this world championship event even more exciting.

“I think it’s really fun to have all the hometown fans,” she said. “That’s really special. A lot of times, we fly over to Europe, and there is the time change, the food is different. My grandparents are here, my whole family, my friends have driven out, it’s really exciting.”

The California native said the relay team has a real shot at a medal, and skiing at home adds fuel to their fire.

“It would be really cool to do it on home turf,” she said of earning a podium spot.

The events begin Monday and run through Sunday. A complete list can be found at Utah2017.com.

The U.S. team is one of the most diverse in U.S. history with seven different clubs represented and three different regions of the country.

"We've seen some strong progress from our men's jumping team both at the junior and World Cup level in the past few years," said USA Nordic executive director and Olympic gold medalist Billy Demong. "It's a great benefit for these athletes from clubs around America to be jumping on what has become a training base for much of the season. It’s a tremendous opportunity to garner international experience with a home field advantage, and I credit the Utah Organizing Committee with having the vision and tenacity to bring this event back to the USA."