The day — July 5, 2004 — would probably have faded into obscurity for Tyler Behle if it hadn’t been for what happened on July 6, 2004.

“The day before my brother passed, I was at his house … helping him build a dog run,” Tyler said of Jason Behle, who died just a few hours after his shift as an EMT in Tooele. “The last thing I would have thought was this is the last time I’m going to see him.”

Losing his brother changed Behle in many ways, but especially in giving him a deep appreciation for the beauty of ordinary moments.

Jason’s death also impacted Tyler Behle’s life in very practical ways. Behle started a business about a year and half ago called Hero Hose, which turns old fire hose into fitness equipment and donates a portion of its proceeds to the firefighting community and those impacted by fires.

While Tyler said he’s always wanted to make a career of fitness, it was his brother’s life and example of service that inspired his business idea.

Jason Behle’s compassion and courage is now just part of Tyler’s heart.

Which is why a chance meeting with a man like his brother in the lobby of a hospital now means so much to him.

Last month, Tyler met Tyson Mason at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray when Mason was on call as a paramedic for Life Flight. The two started talking about Behle’s business and those it benefited.

“I met Tyson, and he loved what we were doing,” Behle said. “We talked about him getting involved.”

A few weeks later, when he was scrolling through Facebook, he read an article about a Life Flight paramedic who was killed in a car accident on the way home from a shift in the Uintah Basin.

He called a mutual friend to confirm it was, in fact, the same young man he’d met in December.

He was stunned to learn it was Mason, who just a week earlier welcomed his first child — Lukas Sean Mason. Mason was 29 when he was killed in a car accident on Highway 40, while Jason Behle was 27 when he died from sleep apnea and tonsillitis. Both left young children who will never have their own memories of their good-hearted fathers.

The similarities left Behle reeling.

“I didn’t sleep at all that night,” Behle said. “For some reason, because of my brother, because of my connection to the fire department, that next morning, I went to F45, a (Riverton) gym, and said, ‘We’ve got to do something.’”

Rowdy Williams, who owns F45, was a nurse with Primary Children’s Hospital and a flight nurse with Vanderbilt Medical in Nashville, so he immediately embraced the idea of doing something to support Mason’s widow and newborn son.

They came up with a workout fundraiser dubbed “team up for Tyson” that will offer three workouts on Feb. 25 at the Riverton gym, 3796 West 12600 South. The workouts — at 6 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon — cost $10 and all of the money will be donated to the family.

“We’re doing the event at (Williams’) facility, and we’re using my products in the workout,” Behle said. “One-hundred percent of the money raised will go to his wife and newborn son.”

The effort is a way to honor the agreement the two men made in that hospital lobby last month. It is also a way to honor two men, taken far too young, who dedicated their lives to helping others.

“It really hit home with me,” Behle said. “The unexpectedness of it. … I just wanted to do something.”