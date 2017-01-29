Admitting terrorists into the country is dangerous and destructive. Denying refugees is detrimental.

America must find a balance between securing the nation’s borders against nefarious actors and keeping those same borders open to the world’s oppressed who yearn for freedom’s shores.

President Donald Trump’s current policy to indefinitely deny entrance to Syrian refugees while the administration re-evaluates vetting processes fails to strike this balance.

Amidst the throes of World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt told the nation that “even in time of war, those nations which still hold to the old ideals of Christianity and democracy are carrying on services to humanity which have little or no relationship to torpedoes or guns or bombs.”

We believe that national security is of paramount importance, and the president has a moral obligation to protect the United States from radical Islamic terrorism. We respect that Donald Trump has challenged the previous administration's failure to adequately address the issue.

However, following a siren song of security too far can lead the nation over the cliff of isolationism. And it also threatens to undo the nation's standing as a place of refuge for those seeking freedom and a better way of life.

America must not lose sight of the safety and security that comes from the ideals carved into bronze beneath the Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.”

The author of the above poem, Emma Lazarus, was a Jew greatly affected by watching her co-religionists flock from Russia to New York by the thousands to find refuge from the violent 19th-century pogroms.

America opened its arms.

And yet, the nation hasn’t always made that noble choice. Many have already pointed out the sad irony of the president signing the proclamation barring Syrian refugees on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

During the Holocaust, hundreds of German Jews boarded the Cuba-bound ship called the St. Louis. The passengers were hoping to find safety far from the shores of Hitler’s Germany. When they arrived in Cuba they were denied entrance.

The press spread their story across the United States and Europe. Many sympathized but few called for bringing them ashore.

The ship was ordered back to Europe. Upon returning, hundreds of the ships passengers died in the Holocaust. Their story should haunt every American.

On the St. Louis' return voyage, desperate passengers attempted to cable President Roosevelt directly.

The State Department sent a telegram stating that they should "await their turns on the waiting list and qualify for and obtain immigration visas before they may be admissible into the United States."

The U.S., still reeling from the Great Depression, had put in place a strict quota system on immigration.

America is great by choice. America is great not because it denied asylum to these German Jews, but because it chose to send tens of thousands of America’s finest citizens to die on foreign shores to obliterate the Nazi regime.

America is great not because during the late 19th century it sought to ban Latter-day Saint immigrants from coming to America, but because it eventually integrated members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and other minority faiths, into American life and welcomed their contributions to the nation’s social fabric.

President Trump wants to make America great. He should start by sitting down with refugees in the Oval Office, hear their story and understand why the nation must balance border security with compassion.