Even after suffering a torn ACL just before his senior season was set to begin, Cottonwood's Taniela Pututau had opportunities to buck his family's tradition of playing at the University of Utah.

In the end, however, the chance to play alongside his brothers Howard (a redshirt freshman) and Fua (a 2016 commit) was too good to forfeit, and Pututau announced Sunday that he has committed to the Utes.

"That's something that I looked at it, and not a lot of people will get the chance to do it in their lifetime," he said. "It's something I couldn't pass up."

Despite that, Pututau said he was still considering committing to Oregon State as late as Friday. He had also been considering BYU, Utah State and Navy.

As his brothers have done, Pututau is planning on serving an LDS Church mission immediately after high school, a two-year time period that will be a factor in determining what position he ends up playing at Utah.

He currently stands 6-foot-3 and weighs about 210 pounds, but Ute coaches are projecting that he could beef up during his mission and play defensive end when he returns. If he doesn't he'll likely play on offense.

Pututau's commitment marks the end of an interesting six months for him after his August injury, particularly from a recruiting standpoint.

"These past six months have been a roller coaster," he said. "I lost a lot of opportunities that I kind of wanted, but it made me realize that Utah's the place where I want to be, and I'm just happy to get it off my shoulders."

Pututau becomes the 15th player to commit to Utah as part of its 2017 recruiting class. He joins American Fork offensive lineman Michael Richardson as the only local prospects to pledge so far.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1.