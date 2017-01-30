The economy in southeastern Utah has changed dramatically over recent decades. Like most Western states, Utah was reliant on fossil fuels and energy development as the drivers of our economy throughout the 20th century. Our elected officials and our public lands policy paid a great deal of attention to those industries and did a lot to ensure that they would continue to thrive.

In recent years, the economy in Utah has diversified. Outdoor recreation now brings in $12 billion in direct revenue and plays a key role in attracting all types of other industries to our state. Businesses like mine, and hundreds of others in Southern Utah, are built around healthy public lands in their natural state.

Yet while the economy has moved beyond total dependence on oil and gas, the processes by which we make decisions about our public lands and resources have not kept up. For a long time, we have remained stuck with the same decision making process about public lands that existed when fossil fuels were the main driver of our economy.

Public land decisions were dominated by broad brush conflicts over public land philosophies. This system endangered key places and important non-oil and gas resources like drinking water, hunting and fishing areas, and recreation of all types. This creates investment uncertainty for both recreation-related business and oil and gas operators. Without more detailed zoning, both parties are all at risk of future lawsuits and protests which will derail everyone’s plans.

To address this problem, a new process for managing the multiple uses of our public lands was developed a few years ago and is just now coming to fruition in Utah — the Master Leasing Plan for Moab. This process has been an enormous improvement for the businesses in our community, like mine, who need to know that our public lands will continue to provide high-quality recreation experiences. The Moab MLP brings certainty to all the businesses that make up our modern economy.

The specifics of the plan regarding where we need to drill and where we don’t, include an unprecedented amount of specific local input. The Bureau of Land Management worked from the start to bring together everyone with an interest in these lands to the table — from businesses like mine to oil and gas companies, community members, elected officials and advocates for conservation. The different viewpoints within our community were engaged early in the process, and lent their voices to nine public meetings, a community workshop attended by all stakeholders, and thousands of comment letters. This level of detailed discussion and public engagement led to a well designed plan that optimizes the public land around Moab.

The Master Leasing Plan process has been efficient, effective and generated a result that works for businesses across the diverse sectors of our 21st century economy. It has ensured that the voices of the people of our community and throughout Utah were heard and their needs were met. Businesses like mine as well as energy companies can now operate with a level of certainty that did not previously exist in Southern Utah.

It is my hope that Moab can now be seen not only as home to some of the nation’s finest public lands, but also as a model for how we manage public lands throughout the West. We have improved a previously burdensome government process and come up with a plan that works for businesses in a variety of industries. This plan for our nearby federal lands has the support of both our county and our city councils. Going forward, the Moab Master Leasing Plan should be a model for other public land communities across the West.

Brett Sutteer is director of Moab Cliffs and Canyons.