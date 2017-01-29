Sandy Phung holds her daughter, Aria, as she plays with a dinosaur display during DinoFest at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The two-day event gave patrons a rare look inside the museum’s Paleo Prep Lab, a chance to see fossils not usually on display and to hear from more than a dozen scientists. In addition, there was a host of activities for children, including dinosaur-themed face painting; art, science and kinesthetic activities; and demonstrations of “Research Quest,” a new online game that uses museum fossils to teach students to think and act like real scientists.