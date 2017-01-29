Sophomore Madison Ward recorded her second-straight 9.900 on floor to tie for first on the event, but it wasn’t enough as Utah State lost to New Hampshire, 195.175-194.075, on Sunday afternoon at Lundholm Gymnasium.

Ward has now finished first on floor in the Aggies’ first four meets of the season. In the last two meets alone, she has recorded career-best scores of 9.900 on the event. Ward also placed second on vault with a career-high 9.800 and took fifth on bars with a 9.750 against New Hampshire (7-1).

Senior Katie Brown captured the first event title of her career for the Aggies (4-2), placing first on vault with a career-high-tying 9.825. Freshman Brittany Jeppesen recorded a personal-best 9.825 on bars to place second.

“It was great to see Katie win the vault and for Madi to win the floor title again,” said fourth-year head coach Nadalie Walsh.

Freshman Jazmyn Estrella recorded career-high scores of 9.775 to tie for third on vault and 9.800 on bars to place third.

Utah State finished first on vault (season-high 48.950), first on bars (48.775), second on beam (48.200) and second on floor (48.150).

“It was a great first two rotations,” Walsh said. “I am very proud of how well the girls performed all of their bar routines and vaults. They weren’t getting scored super high, but they were definitely performing excellently.”

The Aggies began the meet on bars, where they recorded their second-highest team score of the season with the 48.775. Jeppesen and Ward placed in the top five for Utah State on the event.

Moving to vault in the second rotation, five Aggies placed in the top five, highlighted by Brown’s 9.825 and Ward’s 9.800. Freshmen Estrella and Elle Golison, along with junior Miranda Hone, all tied for third with a 9.775.

Utah State competed on floor in the third rotation and suffered a devastating blow when Emily Briones was injured while performing her routine. The sophomore from San Antonio, Texas, did not finish her routine and had to be replaced in the beam lineup.

“On floor, when Emily got hurt, it definitely was heartbreaking for all of us,” Walsh said. “These types of moments are when teams need to pull together and I believe this team will do just that. Emily will continue to contribute to the team from the sidelines and the team will make her proud.”

Ward tied New Hampshire’s Meghan Pflieger for first on floor as each gymnast recorded a 9.900, while senior Hayley Sanzotti finished fourth with a 9.800 and Golison tied for fifth with a 9.775.

The Aggies closed the meet on beam, where they had to count another fall toward their team score. Sanzotti (9.775) and Golison (9.750) finished tied for third and fifth, respectively.

Utah State still leads the all-time series with New Hampshire, 3-2, but is 0-2 on the road against the Wildcats. The Aggies are now 156-165-1 all-time in dual meets.

Utah State is still in search of its 500th career win in school history. The Aggies are now 499-582-2 all-time.

Utah State returns home next weekend to face in-state rival BYU at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference dual meet is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

“I am excited to bring the team back to the Spectrum to make Utah State proud when we face BYU,” Walsh said.