A dog looks over a table full of pies as they're judged during a pie baking contest at Weller Book Works in Salt Lake City's Trolley Square on Sunday. The bookstore sponsored the contest to celebrate the book “The Secret History of Twin Peaks,” by Mark Frost. Frost and David Lynch created the cult hit TV series that aired on ABC from 1990-91. A continuation of the series will premiere on Showtime in May. In the original series, FBI agent Dale Cooper, played by Kyle MacLachlan, had a renowned soft spot for coffee and cherry pie.