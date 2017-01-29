SALT LAKE CITY — What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.

That, by the way, isn’t just one of the most popular movie quotes ever uttered on the silver screen. It also aptly describes what led to the Utah Jazz falling for the third time in four games on Saturday night.

While Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley were tormenting the Jazz defense in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 102-95 win, Utah players were discombobulated, scattered and struggling to find cohesiveness.

That’s not a combination for success.

“Defensive communication, that’s our calling card,” Jazz guard Rodney Hood said. “That’s what we’ve got to get back to. I think we’ll be fine. We just can’t keep our heads down too long and try to get another win.”

Gordon Hayward pointed out that the defensive breakdowns and miscues by the Jazz led to easy opportunities for the Grizzlies, who played well despite being on the second night of a back-to-back.

“Communication was an issue, for sure. It got them some open looks, especially early and then late, too,” Hayward said. “They cause some problems with the way that they play, and some of their bigs, they like to step out and shoot it. They have guys that cut. They’re a good team.

“Like I said, I think we couldn’t get stops tonight. They were scoring on their one-on-one opportunities in the post, too, which hurt us because now you’re trying to come and double and they’re cutting or they’re hitting threes and we’re scrambling. I think that’s what happened.”

Hood said the Jazz need to chat more with each other on the defensive end.

“Communication. Anytime we have breakdowns, it’s because we’re not talking to each other, we’re not helping each other out. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Hood said. “It’s tough to lose when you know you can do better on that end. Just got to get back to the drawing board and get ready for Wednesday.”

Memphis ended up shooting 51 percent, with Randolph (28 points), Conley (23) and Gasol (18) leading the way.

“Not shocked. They have a lot of guys down there that are capable of putting up high numbers every night,” Hill said. “They have good players and we have to respect that, but lot of breakdowns in coverages gave them some open looks. They hit a lot of tough shots late in the shot clock, also. Like I said, they just played better than us.”

Hill isn’t too distressed about the Jazz’s recent funk.

“I don’t pay attention to going three-out-of-four, you guys do all that,” he said. “The only thing we do is take one game at a time and take it from there.”

