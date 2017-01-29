I feel like it's the right choice and the right opportunity to take.

Cedar High quarterback Mason Fakahua certainly isn't alone in the Beehive State as someone who grew up a fan of BYU.

Now he's set to play for the Cougars after committing to the program on Saturday (confirmed by the Deseret News on Sunday) after he initially received a scholarship offer last November.

"I've always been a BYU fan all my life," he said. "I've had family go to BYU. I just grew up being a BYU fan, so just getting the opportunity to go play for a school that I've always loved is great for me. I feel like it's the right choice and the right opportunity to take."

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Fakahua had received major interest from Utah State, and he also had scholarship offers from SUU and Weber State.

"It was the best experience I've ever had," he said of arriving at his decision to commit to the Cougars. "BYU being a big school, being a school I've always wanted to go to, it's been great. I've learned so many things."

Fakahua said he was recruited by BYU as an athlete, but the plan is for him to compete at quarterback. That competition won't immediately take place, however, as he's planning on leaving for an LDS mission soon after high school.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

Here is his Hudl highlight film.