PROVO — When Gonzaga visits BYU at the Marriott Center this week, the Bulldogs could be ranked as high as No. 1 or No. 2 in the national polls.

The No. 3 Zags are 22-0 overall and the only undefeated team in the country. No. 1 Villanova, No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky all lost last Tuesday night, then Kansas won at Kentucky Saturday night and Villanova edged No. 12 Virginia Sunday. The new rankings will be released Monday.

The Cougars and Bulldogs collide Thursday (9 p.m. MST, ESPN2).

If Gonzaga nabs the top spot, it would mark just the second time it has accomplished that feat in its history. With 22 consecutive victories, the Bulldogs have matched their longest-ever winning streak.

After BYU beat Loyola Marymount Saturday night, 85-77, coach Dave Rose was asked if Gonzaga should be ranked No. 1.

“That’s not in my wheelhouse,” he said. “They haven’t lost yet. So just the fact that you can get this far in the season without a loss, you probably deserve to be No. 1. They’ll be up there pretty high though, I bet, when they come in here.”

The last time BYU played a top-10 team at home, two years ago, the Cougars lost to No. 8 Gonzaga, 87-80.

The last time BYU faced a top-5 team at home, it downed No. 4 San Diego State, 71-58, in 2011 in a game that saw Jimmer Fredette pour in 43 points. Before that, BYU’s previous win over a top-10 team at the Marriott Center came in 1984, when the Cougars upset No. 7 Washington.

No matter where coach Mark Few’s Gonzaga team is ranked, BYU is confronting a big challenge.

“They’re really good. I think our guys are really excited to play them. It’s probably as deep and complete of a team Mark’s had for a while,” Rose said. “His guards are really aggressive and strong and he’s got four inside guys who can really score around the basket. They play fast, they play hard and aggressive. It’s a good team. We look forward to playing them and see how we match up, see where we are.”

This past week, Gonzaga beat its three opponents handily — Portland (83-64), San Diego (79-43) and Pepperdine (96-49).

“We’re excited. We have an awesome crowd here at the Marriott Center,” said BYU’s Eric Mika, who scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds against LMU. “It gets loud and we’re all excited for that. It’s going to be full. They’re a heckuva team and I think we’re playing a lot better than we have at different parts of the season. And if we bring it, then it’s going to be a really good game.”

No doubt, every meeting between BYU and Gonzaga is a marquee matchup in the West Coast Conference.

“We’re a bigger school for our league so we do have a little bit of a target on our back. But when we play Gonzaga, there’s a target on both of our backs,” Mika said. “I don’t think necessarily they love playing us and we don’t love playing them because we both know we’re good programs, we’re well-coached and when we’re playing well, we can beat a lot of teams. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“We’re really excited for this team,” said guard TJ Haws, who scored 19 points Saturday night. “They’re very talented, they play hard and we’re going to have to come out and have a great effort if anything’s going to happen on our end.”

TIP-INS: Saturday’s win gave Rose 299 career victories as BYU’s head coach. He is 299-106 overall. … Nick Emery has made a 3-pointer in 32 consecutive games, an ongoing school record. … Haws has recorded 11 games with three or more 3-pointers, second most by a BYU freshman.