• Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, is sponsoring a bill to address "abusive conduct toward school employees." HB62 calls for school boards to update their policies related to bullying of school employees, including verbal and physical abuse from a student or parent. Stratton will present the bill to the House Education Committee at 2 p.m. Monday.

• With proposals to make medical marijuana legal in Utah on hold this year, Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, on Monday will present HB130, which would permit the handling and processing of marijuana and/or cannabis for researchers conducting "an institutional review board-approved study."

• A resolution may have been found in the legal battle between the Utah Republican Party and the state over the Count My Vote initiative. At 2 p.m. Monday, Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, plans to introduce SB114, would require a runoff election between the top two vote-getters in primary races of more than three candidates if no one receives at least 35 percent of the vote.