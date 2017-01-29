Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) attempts a shot past Loyola Marymount Lions guard Erik Johansson (20) during the game at BYU's Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Cougars led 43 to 40 heading into the second half.

Another big offensive performance from Eric Mika helped the Cougars to an 85-77 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday night.

Mika finished with a game-high 27 points on 8 for 11 shooting from the floor and 11 for 14 from the foul line while adding nine rebounds and four blocks.

The Cougars also got solid production from TJ Haws and Yoeli Childs as they improved to 16-7 on the season, including 7-3 in WCC action.

Haws finished with 19 points on 6 for 11 shooting from the floor with four rebounds while Childs added 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Buay Tuach paced the Lions with 21 points while Brandon Brown and Steven Haney chipped in with 17 points apiece.

🎥: Top 5 plays from @BYUbasketball's 85-77 victory over Loyola Marymount pic.twitter.com/wxTlxxFkXl — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) January 29, 2017

Why the Cougars won

BYU got the job done because the Cougars did good work on the glass and shot the ball well from inside the arc.

They won the rebounding battle 46-32 and connected on 61.8 percent of their shots from 2-point range.

The turning point

Up a basket early in the second half, the Cougars went on an 18-4 run to open up a 16-point lead.

What it means

The Cougars proved that they could win on a night where they didn't play well to stay in the top three of the WCC standings.

Unsung hero

Steven Beo brought some nice offensive production off the bench with seven points on 2 for 3 shooting from the floor and 2 for 2 from the free-throw line. He added two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 13 minutes.

Grading the performances

BYU

While the Cougars shot the ball well and did some nice work on the defensive backboards, there is still plenty to work on.

The Cougars turned the ball over 23 times, leading to 19 lions points. They also had a tough night at the foul line connecting on just 28 of 44 attempts.

Grade: C-

Loyola Marymount

The Lions got excellent production from Tuach, Brown and Haney, but had just 22 points from the other nine players who saw the floor.

They did some nice things defensively, totaling 14 steals and forcing 23 turnovers. On the flip side, they committed 31 fouls leading to 44 free-throws for the Cougars.

Grade: C-

Three telling stats

The 23 turnovers by the Cougars was the most in a game since the second game of the 2015-16 season when they committed 24 miscues in a 66-65 loss to Long Beach State.

The 44 free-throw attempts by the Cougars were the most in a game since they went to the line 53 times in a win over Portland in 2012.

The 16 misses from the foul line were the most in a game since a 77-75 win over South Florida in November of 2010.

Up next

The Cougars have the biggest game of the season to date as the only undefeated team left in the nation, Gonzaga, comes to town.

The Bulldogs are 22-0 on the season, including 10-0 in the WCC. All 10 of those conference wins have come by at least 15 points.

While no one is scoring more than 15 points a game, seven Bulldogs are averaging more than 8.4 points a game for a team that averages 85 points.

Players to watch are Nigel Williams-Goss and Przemek Karnowski.

Williams-Goss is leading the way with 14.8 points while adding 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals in his first season on the floor since transferring from Washington.

Karnowski is also producing at a high level with 12.5 points on 61.5 percent shooting with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in just 22 minutes.