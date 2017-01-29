The Dixie State women’s basketball team dropped a hard-fought Pacific West Conference game to Hawaii Hilo on Saturday, falling 60-57 inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (2-17, 2-11 PacWest) jumped out to a 9-3 lead behind 3-pointers from Lisa VanCampen, Ali Franks and Matti Ventling. Hawaii Hilo responded with a 7-1 run to tie the game at 10-10 at the 6:02 mark of the first quarter. Ventling countered with another triple a minute later, but UHH closed the quarter on a 10-4 run to take a 20-17 lead.

Dixie State opened the second quarter with 13-0 run, including a third trey by Ventling and another by Gabrielle Cabanero, to build a 30-20 lead at the 4:25 mark. The teams traded baskets in the final four minutes of the first half, and DSU took a 37-27 lead into the halftime break.

DSU opened its largest lead of the game at 39-27 after Jaden Gonzales buried a jumper to start the third quarter. The Vulcans answered with a 9-0 run during the next five minutes to pull within 39-36 at the 4:24 mark. VanCampen helped the Trailblazers extend the lead back to 43-36 with a pair of free throws, followed by a layup. The game went back and forth from there until the third quarter ended with a 47-41 DSU lead.

Hawaii Hilo opened the final period on an 11-4 run to retake the lead at 52-51 with 4:25 remaining. DSU countered to take back the lead, as Shelby Kassuba scored six-straight points to build a 57-52 lead with 2:40 to play. But DSU wouldn’t score again. The Vulcans responded with seven-consecutive points to take a 59-57 lead with 27 seconds remaining. DSU called timeout to draw up a play, but a turnover on the ensuing possession, followed by a UHH free throw, sealed the 60-57 victory for Hawaii Hilo.

Dixie State shot 41 percent (21-of-51) from the field, 28 percent (6-of-21) from beyond the arc and 69 percent (9-of-13) from the free-throw line. Kassuba finished with a team-high 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Ashlee Burge added 11 points and six rebounds. Ventling chipped in nine points, nine rebounds and six assists, while VanCampen added nine points and six rebounds.

The Trailblazers continue their five-game homestand on Thursday, as BYU-Hawaii makes its final visit to the Burns Arena. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.