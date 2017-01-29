Utah State's distance runners shined against elite distance competition as the Aggies broke a pair of school records at the Washington Invitational, held Friday and Saturday at Dempsey Indoor.

"Great improvements overall against some great competition," said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel. "We had great performances at both meets today."

Utah State's distance corps excelled in a big way as junior Dillon Maggard and sophomore Cierra Simmons set school records in the mile and 3,000m, respectively. Maggard recorded a time of 4:01.68, surpassing the previous record of 4:02.17 set in 1998 by Shane Bingham. Simmons clocked a time of 9:38.11, besting the previous time of 9:41.22 set by Alex Litzsinger in 2013.

Junior Clay Lambourne placed second in the men's 800m with a time of 1:50.37, while freshman Brody Smith placed 29th in the men's 3,000m with a time of 8:20.08, which ranks seventh all-time in USU history.

On the women's side, sophomore Kashley Carter placed 31st and finished just behind Simmons in the 3,000m with a time of 9:38.21, moving Carter to second all-time in the 3,000m in school history. Additionally, junior Kelsey Yamauchi-Richins placed 41st in the 3,000m with a time of 9:45.65, which ranks sixth all-time in USU history.

Freshman Elli Eastmond finished 18th in the 800m with a time of 2:12.57, which ranks sixth in USU history.

In other women's competition, junior Tylee Newman-Skinner finished 20th in the mile with a time of 4:53.02. Newman-Skinner currently ranks third all-time in school history in the mile with a time of 4:47.97.

Utah State track and field returns to action next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-3, at the Boise State-hosted Jacksons/New Balance Invitational in Nampa, Idaho.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.