Utah State's track and field teams left the Land of Enchantment with several individual event titles as the men placed second and the women fifth at the New Mexico Team Invitational, held Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The Aggie men were led by senior AJ Boully as he won and recorded a personal-best time of 46.83 in the 400m, which ranks fifth all-time in school history. Boully also competed in the 4x400m relay, along with juniors Josh Gordon and Brady Martin and freshman Michael Bluth. The Aggie quartet recorded a time of 3:09.59, which ranks fifth in school history.

"There were some great performances today," said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel." AJ Boully won the 400m in pretty good fashion, coming from behind. He then did the same thing running in the relay to pass on the last straight to win the title against a great field."

Another highlight on the men's side was the performance by sophomore Leaugen Fray-Benoit. The native of Ontario, Canada, captured the high jump title with a height of 2.05m. Additionally, the sophomore placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 6.87m.

Sophomore James Withers won the men's 3,000m with a time of 8:38.32, while junior David Hirschmann fortified the throwers with a toss of 17.13m, earning him a second-place finish in the shot put.

On the women's side, sophomore Brenn Flint claimed the victory in the shot put for the third-straight week with a personal-best toss of 14.69m.

"Tavia Dutson also ran really well," Gensel said.

Dutson placed second and recorded a time 10:20.97 in the 3,000m.

Utah State track and field returns to action next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-3, at the Boise State-hosted Jacksons/New Balance Invitational in Nampa, Idaho.

