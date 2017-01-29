I just think we can play better. We need to beat some of these top teams.

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the midway mark for the Utah Utes in Pac-12 play. The 18-game conference slate is half over following Saturday’s 86-78 victory over Oregon State in the Huntsman Center. The win bumped the Utes up to 15-6 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12.

“We’ve let a few slip away that we should have had and could have had,” said junior center David Collette. “But we are where we are, so we’ll move on to these last nine and try and get all of them and finish out strong.”

Junior guard JoJo Zamora sees room for improvement.

“I just think we can play better,” he said. “We need to beat some of these top teams.”

Although the Utes are tied for third in the Pac-12 at the midpoint, they did lose their only head-to-head meeting of the season with UCLA (6-3). Other losses came to conference-leading Arizona (9-0) and second-place Oregon (8-1).

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said it doesn’t really matter where the Utes stand right now.

Krystkowiak noted that the remaining schedule includes four home games (California, Stanford, Washington and Washington State) and five on the road (California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State and Stanford). Cal and Stanford are teams the Utes haven’t faced this season.

“We are going to have to be ready to go mentally to catch up on some prep against a team that we haven’t played yet and, you know, try finish as strong as we can,” Krystkowiak said. “Everything’s kind of coming to a head. I don’t even know where the standings are or where we are, but the next thing for us is trying to figure out how to come up with a game plan for Cal.”

The Utes take on the Bears Thursday (7 p.m., P12N) in Berkeley. They visit Stanford on Saturday (2:30 p.m., FS1).

“If we can pick up these two wins that will be good for us,” Zamora said.

The top four teams in conference play receive a first-round bye in next month’s Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

EXTRA STUFF: Utah missed 12 free throws against Oregon State and turned the ball over 13 times. … The Utes never trailed and led the Beavers for all but 41 seconds of the game. … Parker Van Dyke was 3 for 3 from 3-point range and Jake Connor was 2 for 2. … Utah limited Oregon State to just four offensive rebounds.