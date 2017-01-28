The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers, 3-2, on Saturday night at Maverik Center before a season-high crowd of 9,119 on Guns N Hoses night.

The team’s postgame jersey auction raised more than $21,000, with all proceeds going to the 1033 Foundation, Mascot Miracles Foundation and the Gun N Hoses Foundation.

“Good teams find a way to win, no matter what,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “For the last month and a half, top to bottom, our entire roster is getting the job done.”

Colin Martin’s second goal of the night on the power play with 1:13 left in regulation proved to be the game-winner as he slammed in another rebound.

“He (Colin Martin) is a character guy,” said Branham. “He fits right in with the mold we have here and he scores big goals.”

Grizzlies goaltender Ryan Faragher stopped a season-high 39 shots to earn the win in goal.

Faragher stopped 22 shots in the second period to keep the game 2-0 before Tulsa finally broke through with two goals in the third to tie the contest with scores at 6:03 and 13:57 after Faragher stopped the first 30 shots that he saw.

Utah took a 2-0 lead after one period on goals from Martin and Erik Bradford. Martin hammered in a third attempt on a rush up ice with Cam Reid and Austen Brassard just 2:10 into the contest.

Bradford (nine) scored on a slapshot from the slot with 7:08 left in the first period as Michael Pelech and Ralph Cuddemi worked the puck around before finding the Utah leading scorer.

The Grizzlies went a season-high 8-for-8 on the penalty kill as they cashed in on the 16th and final power play of the game.

Utah opens a six-game road trip Wednesday in Idaho. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The Grizzlies return home Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, for Pink In The Rink Weekend.