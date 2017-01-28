If we’re going to play like that, we’re not going to win many games.

SALT LAKE CITY — Having put 8½ games between themselves and the cutoff point, it’s a safe assumption the Jazz will make the playoffs this year. Still, when they hosted Memphis on Saturday, the game meant more than a January contest should have.

First, the Jazz have had all kinds of trouble with Memphis. Second, it’s time to move forward, right?

In hindsight, just qualifying for the postseason is leaving the bar low. Already they’ve practically reached their objective. It’s what comes afterward that they should now be targeting. The best way to ensure they do more than show up in April is to practice beating good teams. Their most recent chance came in a 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Every win counts the same in the standings, but in the heads and hearts department it’s a different deal. Beating a team in the regular season is an indication you can beat it in the postseason.

If the Jazz want to be a serious playoff team, they should act like it.

“Games can be more impactful toward the end of the year,” coach Quin Snyder said. “It’s not something we’ll put a flag on, or a line in the sand, but all the players are aware of that kind of thing.”

You wouldn’t know it from Saturday’s showing.

“We were not a good defensive team,” Snyder said. “If we’re going to play like that, we’re not going to win many games.”

As successful as the Jazz have been this year — a half-game out of fourth place in the conference — there have been caution signs throughout. For instance, the one that says “ROAD WORK AHEAD.” And the ones that say “DETOUR” or “NOT A THROUGH STREET.” But the most serious consideration is the one that says “DEAD END.”

Memphis isn’t going to rule the world, but it’s a team that beat the Jazz three out of four meetings this year.

“Needless to say, (the Grizzlies) were terrific,” Snyder said.

Memphis is two games behind Utah in the standings.

The Jazz are having their best year since 2009-10, regardless. But there’s still that road work to do. Playing well is becoming routine, but succeeding against high-end teams isn’t. Of their 30 wins, just seven have been against teams with winning records.

In short, they’re beating the teams they should, but only occasionally moving the meter against the top.

If you want to hang with the beautiful people, you have to put on your bow tie. That’s exactly what the coaching staff did, in honor of recently deceased NBA lawyer Michael Goldberg. Snyder arrived in the postgame interview room with his tie — and his team — slightly undone.

It was with considerable anticipation the Jazz took the court to show off newly minted All-Star Gordon Hayward. But he made just 4 of 13 shots. In a short time the Jazz have gone from cute to intriguing to respected. However, back-to-back losses to Oklahoma City and Denver, as well as another loss to Memphis, served as a good reminder they aren’t yet safely parked. They have defeated San Antonio, Cleveland, Houston and Atlanta, but lost to Golden State (twice), Toronto (twice) and Boston. Ahead are games with the Clippers, Houston, Atlanta, Cleveland, San Antonio, Boston and Golden State.

Fifteen of their final 34 games are against plus-500 teams.

On Saturday they trailed by as many as 12, as Derrick Favors sat out on a “rest” night.

You could hear Karl Malone grinding his teeth in Louisiana.

Rodney Hood’s 3-point heave at the end of the third quarter crazily banked in, cutting the Memphis lead to 80-74. They had it down to three with 5:20 left in the game. But Marc Gasol’s shooting overshadowed anything the Jazz did.

On Beale Street in Memphis, they struck up the music.

So on go the Jazz, looking good for the playoffs but iffy to advance. They’ve hit some bumps in the road.

Driving like you mean it is a learned trait.