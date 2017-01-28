We started talking on Monday about our 3-point field goal percent defense, and that it had to come down. So, we've working hard on trying to take 3-pointers away, and I thought that was a huge part of the game.

LOGAN — Due to a quirk in the Mountain West schedule, Saturday night marked the only time Utah State will face Fresno State this year during the regular season.

That might be an unfortunate thing for the Aggies, who managed to put an end to their four-game losing streak with a well-balanced 78-65 victory over the Bulldogs in front of 6,835 people at the Spectrum.

The Aggies (3-6 in the Mountain West, 9-11 overall) shot 75 percent from the floor in the second half and 56.4 percent for the game, while also locking down defensively on the Bulldogs. Fresno State (5-4, 13-8) was first in the conference and 35th in the nation in field goal percentage coming into the night (48.0 percent), but the Bulldogs connected on just 35 percent of their attempts on Saturday, including a woeful 2-for-18 performance from 3-point range.

"That was great to see," USU head coach Tim Duryea said of his team's defense. "We had some nights like that early in the year, but it's been a while.

"We started talking on Monday about our 3-point field goal percent defense, and that it had to come down. So, we've working hard on trying to take 3-pointers away, and I thought that was a huge part of the game."

Jahmel Taylor was seventh in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, but FSU's junior guard knocked down just 1 of 5 attempts from beyond the arc before fouling out. Sophomore guard Deshon Taylor led the Bulldogs with 21 points, but he did most of his damage at the free-throw line late in the game.

Freshman forward Bryson Williams (18 points) and junior guard Jaron Hopkins (15 points) both scored in double figures for Fresno State, but they both fouled out of the game, as well.

"When we came into this one, we knew we were going to face a team with a lot of urgency that really needed a win," said FSU head coach Rodney Terry, whose team had won three straight games before its visit to the Spectrum. "(Utah State) played really well at home, and we knew they were going to compete at a very high level. They have good players, and their young guards are really good."

One of those young guards was Koby McEwen, who led all scorers with 22 points while going 6 for 7 from the floor, 3 for 4 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Already a crowd favorite, the freshman out of Wasatch Academy all but sealed the victory for the home team by burying a deep 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:24 to go.

The unlikely trey from well beyond the top of the key extended USU's advantage to 13 points, and the Aggies were never in danger the rest of the way.

"Koby had six field goals tonight, and I would have to say that about four of them were baskets that you can't coach, you can't teach," Duryea said with a small grin. "You just try and stay out of his way and not be a hinderance.

"… That was amazing to see a couple of those shots."

Senior forward Jalen Moore finished with 17 points, while sophomore forward Norbert Janicek matched career-highs with 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Shane Rector also came off the bench to score 14 points, 10 of them coming on free throws late in the contest.

But the oddest stat line of the night belonged to Alexis Dargenton. Limited to just two minutes in the first half after picking up two very quick fouls, the sophomore forward didn't score a point, but he contributed two assists, two blocks and a steal while logging a mere 12 minutes. However, the two blocks were huge, the steal resulted in an easy transition basket for Moore and one of the assists also came during a key second-half run that helped extend the Aggies' lead to double digits.

"I think three of those plays came at a key juncture where we needed to get the game turned the other way, so foul trouble limited him," Duryea said. "But when (Dargenton) was in there, I thought he made some very impactful plays."

Although the Aggies were down by as much as three points in the first eight minutes of the game, a 3-pointer by Moore as the shot clock expired put the hosts up 11-9 and the Aggies never trailed again.

Utah State led by as many as seven points in the first half, took a 27-23 lead into halftime and after a brief scoring spurt by the Bulldogs early in the second half, took control of the game for good with a 17-5 run that left them up 54-41 with just over eight minutes remaining.

"Coach Duryea challenged us," McEwen said. "He said 'don't get out-toughed today.' They are a tough team, they have a lot of big bodies and they play really hard. If they play harder than you, you're getting out-toughed. We wanted to out-tough guys. We didn't rebound as well as we should have. We were just trying to play tough basketball. When you do that, you build up your chances to win."

The Aggies did win the battle of the boards 40 to 30, but 19 turnovers by the home team certainly contributed to USU not being able to put the Bulldogs away sooner than they did.