SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in two seasons, Malia Nawahine didn’t start for the Utah women’s basketball team.

It certainly didn’t seem to bother her, however, as the junior turned out to be one of the keys to Utah avenging last week’s loss to Colorado with a 58-53 victory at the Huntsman Center Saturday afternoon. She said she simply tried to do what her teammates have done when the role is theirs.

“I think it was just a little weird at the beginning of the game,” Nawahine said. “It was different because I was coming off the bench, but I think just making sure I brought that energy that I needed (on the court) … because my other teammates usually bring it when they come off the bench.”

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts started freshman guards Megan Jacobs and Kiana Moore in place of sophomore Erika Bean and Nawahine.

Roberts decided to make the change Saturday, and said it was simply to “mix it up.”

“Just get a different look,” Roberts said, but she was noncommittal on how she felt the change worked for the team. “I need to watch the film and see what’s up.” Jacobs struggled with foul trouble, but Roberts thought Moore added significantly to the team’s defense, especially in the third quarter when Utah went on a 16-0 run.

Roberts said Utah’s focus was on how to play better offensively because it held Colorado to 54 and 53 points, respectively.

“You should be able to win given that,” she said. “So our focus was just how do we get better shots?”

Part of the improved offensive outing was center Emily Potter, who led the team with 16 points and 11 rebounds. She scored just six points in the team’s loss last week, and she said she took it personally.

“I just wanted to try to be more aggressive,” she said. “I feel like I let them push me around too much last game. I wanted to go at them a little bit more.”

Potter’s effort was visible in her demeanor as well as the stat line.

“I mean, 8-of-10,” Roberts said. “That tells you that she’s not taking bad shots. She’s being efficient, and six offensive boards … that’s a sign of determination, and it wasn’t like she was alone in the (paint). She always had three black jerseys around her. … So those are determination numbers for sure.”

Nawahine scored all of her 13 points in the second half of the game, which was close throughout with 11 lead changes. Tanaeya Boclair was the only other player in double figures, as she scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, including the game’s final board that sealed Utah’s win.

Colorado had only one player in double figures — Kennedy Leonard, who finished with 13 points. “This league is just brutal,” Roberts said. “It’s just a meat grinder of a league, and every game is tough, and I think everybody had each other’s numbers.” That means there isn’t a lot of time to mourn losses or celebrate wins.

“You have to kind of just pick yourself up, week after week, and keep going at it,” she said. “That loss stung. But I’m proud of our team for bouncing back and playing with a lot of energy.”