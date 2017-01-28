SALT LAKE CITY — Due to all the injuries early in the season, it was never a problem for Jazz coach Quin Snyder to decide who would get the minutes at the point guard position. He often had only two players to choose from.

But now that all four point guards are healthy, Snyder has to decide if Dante Exum, Shelvin Mack or Raul Neto will back up starter George Hill.

In three games in the last week before Saturday, the Jazz went with three different point guards as the first guys off the bench to replace Hill. Last Saturday against Indiana it was Neto, then Monday it was Exum and Tuesday at Denver, it was Mack.

So who was the first point guard off the bench Saturday night?

For the second straight game, it was a player who is not even a point guard — Alec Burks, who had missed the first 31 games of the season with an ankle injury.

Burks replaced Hill at the 5:11 mark of the first quarter and was the first guard to come in the third quarter. He was also Hill's replacement Thursday against the L.A. Lakers.

“Alec’s improving,” Snyder said. “I won’t say he’s back to where he was, but there’s things he can do with his size and athleticism. I know he’s not a traditional point guard. But if you go back to last year, that’s how we finished every game with the triple wing as (Jazz radio broadcaster David) Locke would call it. It’s not a stretch to play Alec at the point and see where it goes. We’ve obviously got options.”

In Saturday’s game, you couldn’t blame the point guards for the loss. Burks was the third-leading Jazz scorer with 15 points in just 16 minutes, while Hill scored 16 points. Exum played for five minutes in the second half and scored two points, while Mack never got off the bench for the fifth time in six games and Neto was inactive.

NO INACTIVES: One NBA regulation Snyder would like to change is the way each team is allowed 15 players on the roster, but only 13 active players for each game.

For most of this year, it hasn’t been a problem because of all the injuries the team has endured. But now Snyder has to make a decision every game, and he doesn’t like it.

“I’d rather not have anyone inactive,” he said. “I’d like to see that rule go away, because those decisions are really, really hard ones.”

For Saturday’s game, the two inactive Jazz players were Neto and Derrick Favors, who was given the night off for “rest.”

Snyder said the Jazz missed Favors’ physicality. The reason he missed the game?

“After he warmed up, he didn’t have life and we decided to rest him,” Snyder said.

JAZZ NOTES: The Jazz have three days until their next game Wednesday at home, against Milwaukee. Then it’s Charlotte on Saturday before the Jazz head off on a three-games-in-four-nights road trip to Atlanta, New Orleans and Dallas. … Marc Gasol, who was named to the All-Star team last week, had only averaged 15.7 points and gone 2 for 14 from 3-point range in three previous games this season against Utah. Saturday he scored 18 and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. … The Jazz had their best free-throw shooting night game of the season with at least 20 attempts, sinking 27 of 29. … Vince Carter is the oldest player in the NBA and just turned 40 on Thursday to become just the 25th player in NBA history to play at age 40. Carter is 24th on the all-time NBA scoring list with 24,295 points. However, he didn’t up his all-time point total Saturday as he went scoreless in 29 minutes.