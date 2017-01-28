The Westminster men’s basketball team completed its second weekend road trip sweep of the season with an 83-76 win in double overtime at MSU Denver on Saturday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.

Westminster (11-6, 11-4 RMAC) extends its winning streak to six-straight games, its longest streak in conference action since the 2012-13 season.

“This was a tough and physical team we played tonight,” Westminster assistant coach Dave Heck said after the game. “We stayed together as a team when they made their run and got a solid contribution from everyone that stepped on the floor.”

The Griffins trailed by six with 4:49 to play in regulation when Zerrion Payton scored nine points during a 13-5 run that had the team in front 59-57 with 41 seconds to play. Allec Williams converted a pair of free throws with 5.6 ticks on the clock and then Payton had his runner fall off the rim as regulation time expired.

Each team scored seven points in the first overtime session, and Dayon Goodman’s attempt to win it for the Griffins rolled off the rim as the clock ran out. Goodman and Casey Evans scored seven points during a 9-3 run to start the second overtime that put the Griffins in front for good. The team made all eight of its free throws in the final minute to secure a weekend road sweep for the second time this season.

Payton scored 11 of his 20 points during a nine-minute stretch at the end of regulation and into the first overtime before he fouled out. He finished the night making 12-of-15 at the foul line and added five assists and four rebounds.

Westminster was able to overcome 37.9 percent shooting by connecting on 29-of-27 at the foul line. The Griffins also had a 50-38 edge on the glass and scored 17 points from 18 offensive rebounds.

Goodman also had 20 points in the win, scoring 13 of the team’s 24 points during the two overtime periods. This is the second time this season both Payton and Goodman scored 20 points in the same game.

Travis Devashrayee added 14 points, and Casey Evans went for 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds as the Griffins won a double overtime game for the first time since November 5, 2005.

The Griffins held MSU Denver (12-8, 7-6 RMAC) to 35.4 percent shooting and forced the Roadrunners into 14 turnovers. Those resulted in 18 Griffin points, and they also had a 26-18 advantage in the paint.

Peter Moller led four Roadrunners in double figures with 22 points.

The win keeps the Griffins in fourth place in the RMAC standings and two games behind the conference leaders heading into next weekend’s final road trip of the season. They play at Western State Colorado on Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. MST. The action from Gunnison, Colorado, can be seen live on the RMAC Network.